Fellow club side first up for champions University Albion A

University Albion A will put their title on the line against their club-mates this morning.

The defending Dunedin premier club champions will face University Albion B in their first hitout at the Edgar Centre this morning.

University A, coached by coached by Janine Southby and Jill Larrivee, look strong again this season and have added former Columba College captain Neve Graamans to their attack line.

She will join Southern Blast sisters Grace and Ella Southby — but all Blast players will miss most of the opening seven rounds through the national league season — and Olivia Mavor joins from St Kevin’s College.

They are without Tongan international Lose Fainga’anuku, who has returned home to Mainland.

Columba and St Hilda’s are always a slight unknown at the start of every season with the turnover of school pupils.

Columba, under Lauren Piebenga, had a magical season last year, making the club netball final, winning their first South Island secondary schools title and placing fourth at the national secondary schools tournament.

They will be coached by former Silver Fern Jodi Brown as Piebenga focuses on coaching College A, and another former Silver Fern, Belinda Colling, joins Nicola Jones as co-coach of St Hilda’s A.

College A has gained star Columba shooter Brenna Lyons and defender Holly McRae, and defender Annie Timu is always strong.

Physed A, coached by Kirstin Scully and Nicki Paterson, and Southern Magpies, coached by Lana Morrison and Steph Brenssell, both look solid.

Physed B and University Albion B round out the premier grade.

The format has been changed to a 12-week competition with seven games played before a promotion-relegation.

The grade will then be split into top four and bottom four with the finals scheduled for August 24.