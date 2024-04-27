Malesala injured

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Northern Stars goal attack Amorangi Malesala has been ruled out for up to four weeks after suffering an ankle injury. The newly capped Silver Ferns hurt her ankle before Easter, but after playing in round one, her ankle did not respond as hoped ruling her out for a longer period. Emma Thompson is back training after missing the start of the season due to concussion. The Stars play the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic today.