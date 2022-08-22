Maheno breaks fairly long trophy drought

Maheno netballers celebrate their victory in the North Otago premier final on Saturday. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Carmen Brenssell can just about remember 1975.

While Jaws was making a generation of kids terrified of sharks, Queen was singing about something called a bohemian rhapsody and Rob Muldoon was preparing to be elected prime minister, the Maheno netball team was winning the North Otago championship.

Brenssell, just 4 at the time, was not to know it would be 47 years before the club would grab the trophy again, or that she would be coach of the green team.

Maheno has perfected the art of being the bridesmaid in recent seasons but it was finally the bride on Saturday.

The club broke the long drought with an emphatic 37-29 win over Valley Karaka in a game held indoors at the Waitaki Recreation Centre due to bad weather.

"Finally. Finally. It’s taken a wee while," Brenssell said yesterday.

"And it’s actually our 75th jubilee year as well."

Maheno was desperate for success after losing the 2018, 2019 and 2020 finals — there was no final last year due to Covid.

There was a determination in the team to get the monkey off the back, Brenssell said.

"The team has just had a totally different feel this year because I think everyone was just so motivated it was going to happen.

"It hasn’t been an easy season with Covid and injuries. We had four out a couple of weeks ago, but luckily Phil was able to work her magic hands."

"Phil" is goal keep Philippa Masoe, who doubles as one of the leading physios in the district.

She forms an immensely tough defensive combination with the classy Melissa Smith, and the pair were at their best on Saturday.

Valley led 10-8 after the first quarter but Maheno edged ahead 17-16 at halftime.

That set the scene for a defining third quarter, Maheno holding its opposition to a measly two goals to take an unstoppable 28-18 lead into the final quarter.

Veteran midcourters Kat Kawau and Anika Smith were brought on to make an impact in the third quarter and they certainly did that, Brenssell said.

Kawau and Smith are part of a core of, shall we say, seasoned players in the Maheno squad.

There are a couple of 23-year-olds but the rest are mostly in their late 30s with busy lives and children to look after.

Valley has long set the standard in North Otago netball, and the defending champion had beaten Maheno twice in the regular season.

Goal attack Helena Johns was in excellent form for Valley as she led from the front on Saturday, young star India McLay worked tirelessly on defence and Lisa Fenwick did a fine job slowing the ball coming into the Maheno circle.