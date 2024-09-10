Real chance for players to put hands up

Young netballers can often struggle to get noticed when it comes to the big leagues.

That is why the New Zealand open championships are still an important piece of the pathway puzzle, especially for those in the South.

Dunedin, coached by former Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby, have named a young but crafty team for the championships, which start in Auckland today.

Southern Steel defender Abby Lawson will spearhead Dunedin’s defensive end and will add the experience as most other players are under 21.

Emilie Nicholson, Holly McRae, Brenna Lyons and Neve Graamans played together for Columba last year when they won the South Island secondary schools title.

Ella Mackenzie, Millie Hassall, Praise Hola and Southby’s daughter, Grace, who also debuted for the Steel this year, played for the Southern Blast in the national netball league.

The team had a hit-out as a full squad against Christchurch recently, losing by six and later winning by one on the same day.

Southby said they were clicking nicely and those connections from previous teams had come together.

"I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for them to get the experience to play at that level and I know they’re all looking forward to it," Southby said.

"They’ve been working really hard."

Dunedin, who finished 11th at the week-long tournament in Dunedin last year, have been drawn in pool B with Christchurch, Hawke’s Bay and Manawatu Green.

North Island teams can present a tough challenge, especially as some have three allocated players from ANZ Premiership franchises and other experienced players.

But Dunedin has some good young depth coming through the ranks and this week is their chance to put their hands up.

"Certainly, for getting into NNL teams going forward and even into franchise positions," Southby said.

"It’s really important that there are pathways for players to show that for the ones beyond under-18s.

"Because beyond under-18 there’s not a lot of competition for those kids once they leave school.

"I think it’s still a really important part of the calendar to be able to keep those kids engaged so we don’t lose them out of the sport.

"I feel like we’ve still got to be doing work in our centres, and our zone, to make sure we’re looking after our own and providing pathways for them."

Auckland won the title for the first time since 2009 last year, when they toppled Christchurch Red 36-30 in the final.

The championships finish on Saturday.

Open championships

Dunedin squad

Neve Beattie, Piper Everson, Neve Graamans, Millie Hassall, Praise Hola, Poppy Kilworth, Abby Lawson, Brenna Lyons, Ella Mackenzie, Holly McRae, Emilie Nicholson, Grace Southby.

Draw

Today: v Manawatū Green, 1pm

Tomorrow: v Hawke’s Bay, 2.30pm

Thursday: v Christchurch, 8.30am