Southern schools start strongly in netball, hockey

Esther Gardyne, of Gore High, takes a shot in their game against Trinity Catholic College in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

Southern secondary schools have made a sterling start to winter tournament week.

Columba, St Hilda’s, Otago Girls’ and Southland Girls’, who are all seeded in the top 10, each picked up two wins on the opening day of the South Island secondary school netball in Invercargill.

Columba had big wins, 45-21 against Cromwell and 62-15 against Geraldine. Southland Girls’ beat St Peter’s College 39-28 and backed it up with a 51-22 win against Craighead.

Otago Girls’ beat Marian 47-31 and Kaiapoi 47-39. St Hilda’s thumped Ashburton 50-23 and Central Southland 42-12.

St Hilda’s hockey side also had a great first-up win in the Federation Cup and Marie Fry Trophy in Christchurch.

They beat Christchurch Girls’ 1-0, thanks to Chloe Deerness’s breakthrough in the third quarter, and followed up with a 5-1 win against Hamilton Girls’.

Columba College lost 3-2 to Villa Maria. Louisa Kotkamp scored in the first and fourth quarters to help her side.

John McGlashan thumped Rathkeale College 8-1 to get their campaign under way in the Rankin Cup and India Shield in Wellington.

Max Braithwaite and Adam McNab scored in the first quarter to get their team out to a 2-0 lead. Nick Casey scored the lone goal of the second quarter to lead 3-0 at halftime.

They were brutal in the third quarter as Braithwaite added another and captain Sam Schell and Baxter Meder piled on the extras.

Luka Ballantyne scored Rathkeale’s only goal in the third quarter, but John McGlashan were too strong in the final quarter, scoring through Schell and Harry Stevens’ goals.

They followed up with a 5-1 win against Taradale. Oliver Battrick scored a hat-trick.

Otago Boys’ had a narrow 3-2 loss against Palmerston North Boys’.

Will Nichol and Louis Brown scored in the first two quarters to lead 2-1, but Palmerston North Boys’ came back to score in the final two quarters and win.