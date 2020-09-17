Southerners in U-21 side

Two southern players have made the New Zealand Under-21 netball squad.

Taneisha Fifita and Kate Hartley were both named in the squad in preparation for next year’s World Youth Cup.

Fifita impressed as the regular starting goal keeper for the Southern Steel this year, having made appearances in each of the previous two seasons while still at school.

Hartley also had a short stint in the midcourt, making her debut in the side’s final round-robin game of the season.

There is plenty of talent from elsewhere in the squad, too.

Shooters Tiana Metuarau and Grace Nweke have both had multiple impressive seasons in the ANZ Premiership, while Khiarna Williams and Saviour Tui have also featured.

New Silver Fern Maddy Gordon leads a midcourt which also includes Tayla Earle and Renee Savai’inaea.

Head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie was looking forward to working with the players.

"While there is a focus on next year’s campaign, this is also an opportunity to work with athletes in a programme that is a key part of the performance pathway to becoming a Silver Fern.

"Despite the disruptions this year, there has been a wide-ranging discussion regarding the make-up of this squad and I’m excited about what lies ahead for this group,” McCausland-Durie said.

New Zealand is aiming to win a third consecutive title at the tournament, having won in 2013 and 2017.