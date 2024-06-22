Steel coach seeking attack end consistency

Southern Steel coach Reinga Bloxham. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

Reinga Bloxham’s resilience continues to be tested.

The Southern Steel coach had to call on her 18th player of the season during Monday’s loss to the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and it is not about to get any easier.

Ivari Christie has been ruled out for the rest of the season and Taneisha Fifita is expected to miss today’s game against the Mainland Tactix as she works through concussion protocols.

Christie, who was coming into her own at wing attack, had a compromised ACL and has since had an ACL reconstruction, which has left her sidelined.

Their absence adds to the ever increasing injury toll for the Steel this season, which also includes George Fisher, Shannon Saunders and Jen O’Connell, who have been ruled out already.

Serina Daunakamakama was thrust into a starting spot when she joined in place of Saunders last month, while Summer Temu recently signed as O’Connell’s replacement. Southern Blast midcourter Charlotte Lourey will join the team today.

It has been a rough run the past three weeks for the Steel, who have lost to the Central Pulse 57-37, the Northern Stars 63-46 and the Magic 48-41.

The Steel had been a mixed bag and the games against the Pulse and Stars in particular were disappointing, Bloxham said.

But she had to remind herself they were forced to use eight additional players, which cost them consistency at times.

"We were calling it ‘challenges’, but I also think on the flip side of that challenge is that you’re creating an opportunity for someone," Bloxham said.

"It would be nice to have some sort of consistency throughout, so I’m hoping now that we’ve got Serina in, and we’ve got Summer in, that attacking end ... that will help allow us for these next five games to get some consistency down that end."

Daunakamakama has caught the eye of her coach and Bloxham praised her calmness after being "thrown into the fire" with little preparation.

"She’s a little pocket rocket and she’s the gift that keeps giving at the moment, which is such a delight for us when we’ve been faced with so many challenges.

"She’s a real star for the future."

The Steel started well against the Magic on Monday, and were in touch for most of the game thanks to their defensive effort.

But Bloxham acknowledged you cannot win games when you shoot at 67%.

"Our shooters were quite gutted about that.

"Probably speaks to the amount of pressure that the Magic defence had put them under as well, but they know that they’re better than that, and they have to be able to perform in those moments.

"We definitely had enough ball to win that game, so I think that’s also disappointing."

The search for consistency has been a big work on for the Steel and something that will be needed when they play the Tactix in Invercargill this afternoon.

The Tactix stamped their mark to clinch top spot after their 58-53 win against the second-placed Pulse last round.

The Tactix have a wealth of experience across the court and have had a fairly settled campaign, with Ellie Bird joining from the start of the season in place of injured Aliyah Dunn.

"They are top of the table and all the pressure’s on them — nobody’s expecting us to do anything amazing," Bloxham said.

"For us, we just want to make sure we get out there and put a performance out there that we feel proud of.

"It is going to be a hard task, but ... we have to just absolutely go in there, whole heartedly throw everything we can at them and take the most of our opportunity here at home to play some quality netball in front of our home fans."

Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan will play her 50th game.

ANZ Premiership

Invercargill, 4pm today

Southern Steel: Grace Namana, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Charlotte Lourey, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Jeante Strydom, Abby Lawson. *Defender to join.

Mainland Tactix: Ellie Bird, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Jess Allan, Kimiora Poi, Erikana Pederson, Greer Sinclair, Paris Lokotui, Kate Lloyd, Karin Burger, Jane Watson.