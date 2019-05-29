Steel upset in elimination final

The Southern Steel has been upset in its elimination final tonight.

It mounted a fourth quarter comeback but was beaten 56-53 by the Northern Stars in Invercargill.

The Steel started well and led through most of the first half, but the Stars took momentum late in the third quarter.

They opened a six goal lead early in the fourth quarter and could not overhaul that.

The Stars will now travel to Wellington to play the Central Pulse in Monday's final.