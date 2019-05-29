Steel upset in elimination final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southern Steel has been upset in its elimination final tonight.
It mounted a fourth quarter comeback but was beaten 56-53 by the Northern Stars in Invercargill.
The Steel started well and led through most of the first half, but the Stars took momentum late in the third quarter.
They opened a six goal lead early in the fourth quarter and could not overhaul that.
The Stars will now travel to Wellington to play the Central Pulse in Monday's final.