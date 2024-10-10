Two wins for Columba

Columba College and St Hilda's Collegiate are holding their own against some tough competition at the national secondary school netball tournament in Christchurch.

The Dunedin schools have made it through to the playoffs for ninth to 16th place after yesterday’s results.

Columba will play Mt Albert Grammar and Scots College today, while St Hilda’s face St Andrew’s and Wellington College.

Columba, who finished fourth at the national competition last year, beat Tawa 40-37 in their opening game yesterday morning. They then held off New Plymouth Girls’ 49-32 in the afternoon to win 49-32.

St Hilda’s had a 41-36 morning loss to St Margaret’s then lost 36-28 to Epsom Girls’ in the afternoon.

Defending champions Avondale went through the initial pool play unbeaten to top their pools, as did St Mary’s, Saint Kentigern and Howick.