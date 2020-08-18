Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Aiming to be the best

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    King’s High School pupil Daniel King (17, left) and Otago Boys’ High School pupil Luke Roger (15) line up their targets at a smallbore shooting interschool competition in St Kilda.

    The sports exchange which started yesterday may be an exchange like no other.

    The competition will be spread throughout the week, starting with smallbore shooting.

    The exchange usually takes place early in the second term on just one day but could not happen in May because of Covid-19 restrictions.

    To minimise disruption to pupils’ learning it was decided to spread the event over a week.

    Hockey matches will be played today and football tomorrow, along with debating and chess.

    The rugby matches will take place on Saturday with the First XV match doubling as a game in the Otago Premier Schools competition.

    All of the sporting contests will take place without spectators under Level 2 restrictions.

    The sports exchange involving Otago Girls’ High School, Waitaki Girls’ High School and Southland Girls’ High School, which was due to take place in Dunedin today, has been cancelled. 

