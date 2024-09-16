Aitken takes control from the get-go to claim a fifth title

Former Dunedin runner Mel Aitken on her way to winning the Dunedin Marathon female full marathon race. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mel Aitken built on her dominant legacy to chalk up another Dunedin Marathon women’s title yesterday.

The most successful athlete in the 44-year history of the event has five victories and two runner-up finishes in the Emerson’s-sponsored marathon since 2012.

The 47-year-old police superintendent took control of the race from the start, as only Auckland doctor Billie Haresnape and the Kristy Eyles looked likely to present a challenge.

"I just ran my own race and tried to stay constant throughout", Aitken said after she clocked 3hr 1min 11sec to win.

"I think my splits were pretty even. It’s a bit slower than I have done in the past, but it is what it is."

Aitken had an eye on the weather forecast earlier in the week and was prepared for a headwind, but conditions could not have been better yesterday.

Although work takes her to Wellington, Dunedin is still home for Aitken, who chooses to commute to the capital.

"It’s just nice being a home event and it resonates for me running this.

"It was my first marathon win. I have fond memories of my mum and my dad following me on the course. It’s pretty cool being back doing it."

Aitken has a busy schedule in the months ahead beginning with the Tekapo Ultra 50km next weekend.

She is aiming for the 100km road event in November in Christchurch with a thought to breaking into the New Zealand team for the world championships next year.

Haresnape, who wrenched her back earlier in the week, was second in 3hr 4min 17sec, and Eyles repeated her third placing from 2022 when she clocked a personal best of 3hr 5min 8sec.

In one of the most competitive half-marathons in the history of the event, Meg McKay (Dunedin) clinched the women’s title in a personal best and course record time of 1hr 22min 25sec.

McKay, 27, a mental health nurse, settled into a conservative pace over the early stages and gradually worked her way into the lead in the final 2km, her time bettering Eleanor Thorpe’s course record by 19sec.

"It was a pretty tough race", McKay said.

Her training regime revolves around running with a baby buggy with her 18-month-old son aboard.

"I just try to get my other sessions in when I can."

McKay, a winner of the Wanaka half-marathon in May, also finds time to coach and inspire others into running.

Second in the open women’s section of the half-marathon was Kimberley Iversen in 1hr 22min 45sec, and Sarah Bryant was third in 1hr 23min 12sec.

The "Powerpuff Girls" — Katie Buxton (Bubbles) and sister Amber (Buttercup) — were to the fore in the 10km section.

Katie won the title in 40min 32sec, after leading all the way. Sister Amber finished 10th in 50min 12sec.

Katie, 33, a Balclutha police officer, came into the race a little underdone as she dealt with a niggling leg injury.

After running and training with Amber, Katie took advice from her sister, who told her to "just go full bull".

"Amber wanted to run this so I just joined up with her", she said.

"I didn’t know what to expect so I just went as hard as I could."

Second in the open women’s 10km was Alice Cuthbert in 40min 56sec, and Leia Silby was third in 43min 44sec.

Eva McLean, a 13-year-old pupil from Fairfield School, maintained the dominance young athletes are having on the smaller distances, when she put daylight behind her early to dominate the open women’s section of the 5km event.

McLean won in a personal best time of 20min 14sec, almost 2min clear of second-placed Brooke Martin, who recorded 22min 12sec. Annabelle Dobson was third with 22min 45sec.