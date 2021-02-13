Allan sticks to game plan on Coast to Coast

Dougal Allan is aiming to win the Coast to Coast for a second time. Photo: Wayne Parsons

Not getting drawn into any front racing tactics, Wanaka's Dougal Allan appears ready to pounce in the world championship of multisport Longest Day race at the Kathmadu Coast to Coast.

Held over two days, the race began today on the West Coast at at Kumara Beach. It traverses the width of the South Island, crossing the main divide and finishing on the East Coast with the finish at the Pier on New Brighton Beach in Christchurch on Sunday.

The top-ranked athlete going into the event, Allan was today within five minutes of race leader Sam Manson, who built up a big lead on the 33km alpine stage over Goat Pass on the West Coast.

Local knowledge of the area was playing into Manson's hands, as he works as a guide in the area.

And ding-dong battle has been taking part in for honour in the women's race, between four-time champion Elina Ussher (Nelson) and Simone Maier (Wanaka). Both crossing Goat Pass together and arrive at Klondyke in close proximity to each other.

With only three minutes separating the pair on Goat Pass, Allan (35) chose instead to stick to his own game plan rather than get drawn into a drag race too early in the piece of the 243km multisport event that left Kumara Beach at 6am today.

Having won the title in 2019, the vastly experienced Allan appeared ready to get into some serious work as he now has his more favoured disciplines ahead of him in an attempt to claim the world crown for a second time.

Such are the conditions that a sub-11 hour time is quite possible. The post alpine stage is considered the business end of the journey and Allan is ideally placed with someone to chase rather than having to worry about what's happening behind.

He departed Klondyke for a 15km bike to Mount White Bridge, before entering the water for the 67km kayak down the Waimakariri River - a stage that is often the race decider.

The kayak stage is expected to take about three hours, after which a 70km bike to the finish at New Brighton awaits.

This cycle stage involves one of the longest stretches of flat straight road in New Zealand - the 24km stretch down South Eyre Rd, which often gives witness to some incredible bike speeds.

Should Allan and Manson be in close contact at this stage, an enthralling bike stage awaits.

The first finishers in the men's race are expected to arrive at New Brighton sometime after 4.30pm, with the first women expected about 6pm.