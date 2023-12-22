The best of 2023

Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hayden Meikle

Sports editor

Favourite moments

1. Mahomes magic. The Super Bowl is always good for some entertainment. While the halftime show — Rihanna in 2023 — is sometimes more exciting than the football, the action on the field this year was electric. The Philadelphia Eagles built a handy lead before the Kansas City Chiefs, inspired by genius quarterback Patrick Mahomes, came back to steal victory.

Nathan Cleary, of the Penrith Panthers, poses with the Provan-Summons Trophy after winning the 2023 NRL Grand Final against the Brisbane Broncos in Sydney. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Three times a charm. Talent equalisation methods, including a proper salary cap, mean you generally do not start a season having much idea who will win the NRL grand final (well, you know it won’t be the Warriors, JOKES). But my Penrith Panthers have torn up the rulebook. They completed a threepeat with a staggering come-from-behind win over the Brisbane Broncos that featured one of the all-time great individual displays from Nathan Cleary.

3. The perfect season. Club rugby is nourishment for a soul in a time when the professional game is plagued with issues. And when your team — in this case, Valley — completes a perfect season with a dramatic win in the Citizens Shield final, that soul is full.

Best game

New Zealand v Ireland

Rugby World Cup

That was a weird Rugby World Cup in France. The early rounds dragged on forever and featured mainly one-sided games, enlivened only by the sight of Australia losing and Portugal entertaining, and the final was probably the worst rugby game in history. But one game in the middle was utterly spectacular. The quarterfinal between the All Blacks and Ireland genuinely had it all — drama, skill, passion, excitement and tension. Think what you like of Ian Foster, but that game stands tall as the signature performance of his tenure. Every rugby test should be more like it.

Stars of 2024

Otago: Cameron Millar. Throw a dart and you will find a young player hoping to make his mark for the Highlanders. Most of the attention will be on Millar to see if he can stay healthy and develop into a consistent Super Rugby first five.

New Zealand: Someone will become a great story at the Paris Olympics. Ellesse Andrews won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, multiple golds at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a world title this year. Watch her in France.

International: Katie Ledecky. Could there be one last golden performance from the American swimming great?

Otago Nugget forward Matthew Bardsley in action against the Canterbury Rams. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Adrian Seconi

Sports reporter

Favourite moments

1. Being back on the Otago Nuggets’ beat fulltime for the first time since 2014 was a real thrill. You get so close to the action at the Edgar Centre that you almost wince as much as you write. They treat the media like royalty down there, too.

Southland Boys High School celebrate after winning the Top 4 Championship. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Fifteen-year-old Southland Boys’ fullback Jimmy Taylor knocked over a 40m drop goal to help his side clinch the national First XV title with a 32-29 win over Westlake Boys’ in Palmerston North in September. Second five Amaziah Mitchell and No 8 Justin Shaw stood out as well. But put the win down to the guts and belief of a group of players who were better than most dared to believe.

3. Star Otago midfielder Finn Ward provided the impetus for the 2-1 win over Canterbury in the final of hockey’s Challenge Shield. He dished up two brilliant passes which striker James Nicolson finished off. Otago took more than 100 years to win their first title then went back-to-back.

Rachin Ravindra raises his bat during the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup clash against Australia. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Best game

New Zealand v Australia

Cricket World Cup

There is beauty in defeat. Take the Black Caps’ loss to Australia at the World Cup. Australia pummelled 388. That was ugly if you were a New Zealander. But the Black Caps gave the monster target a nudge. New star Rachin Ravindra clobbered 116 from 89 and Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham posted half-centuries to give the Black Caps a shot. Came up six short of the win in a gripping game.

Stars of 2024

Otago: Pencil Otago motorcross star Courtney Duncan in for a fifth world title. Found career-best form last year.

New Zealand: Black Cap Glenn Phillips started life out as a wicketkeeper-batter. He’s now a very decent offspinner and one of our best attacking batters. Hopefully, he gets the odd game for Otago, too.

International: Rookie San Antonio Spurs basketballer Victor Wembanyama has been dubbed an ‘‘alien’’ by LeBron James on the account of his freakish talent. Players 2.24m tall should not be able to play like a guard but he does.

Kayla Hodge

Sports reporter

Favourite moments

1. Southern United were the dream this season, making it to the National Women’s League final. Covering this fantastic bunch of women, who were written off by everyone, through their road to the final was incredible. Heading to Auckland to cover the final, travelling on the team bus and heading into their dressing room afterwards will stay with me for a long time. One of the best to deal with in the media world.

Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring against Norway in the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Eden Park. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hannah Wilkinson’s opening Fifa Women’s World Cup goal against Norway sparked something for me. It set up an incredible month watching the World Cup here, and across the Ditch, with women’s sport front and centre. It has been quite the turnaround for this girl who was not a football fan 12 months ago.

Ruby Tui dives over in the corner during the Black Ferns’ win over Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Best game

My first full year as a fulltime sports reporter has been a beauty. Covered the Fifa Women’s World Cup, WXV 1 and the Black Ferns’ first test in Dunedin since 1997, went to the Silver Ferns test in Invercargill, attended the All Blacks-Australia test, headed to Auckland with Southern United and much, much more. Surely every year is like this.

Silver Ferns v Diamonds

Constellation Cup

The Silver Ferns were down and out heading to Invercargill after finishing fourth at the World Cup and losing the opening two tests of the Constellation Cup. But they fought back against the Diamonds in the third test and after so many lead changes, the Silver Ferns, spurred on by an atmosphere like no other in the South, won 56-53. Matatu winning their first Super Rugby Aupiki title was also up there.

Stars of 2024

Otago: Erika Fairweather. The Dunedin swimmer is peaking at the right time ahead of the Paris Olympics.

New Zealand: Zoe Hobbs. Just keeps getting better and a real contender at the Olympics.

International: American shot putter Ryan Crouser is unstoppable. The two-time Olympic gold medallist and Olympic record-holder will be in for a big outing in Paris.

