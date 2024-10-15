Contingent return with spring in their step

The Mei sisters (from left) Isabelle, Tiffany and Olivia enjoyed their week at the national championships. PHOTO: WINKIPOP MEDIA

Otago's gymnasts have returned home sporting success from the New Zealand championships.

A large Otago crew headed away to the national event, held in Palmerston North from October 8 to 12, and returned with more than 10 medals in tow.

Otago produced a strong showing throughout the week, across all disciplines.

Standout performers included Max Renaud, who won all-around gold for level nine after being the runner-up last year, Preston Wheeler winning all-around gold for level seven, having won level six last year, and Holly Weatherall winning aerobics individual level seven for 12- to 14-year-olds.

Among the promising members of the Otago team were the Mei sisters, Isabelle, 9, Tiffany, 11, and Olivia, 13, who enjoyed their week across the different disciplines.

Isabelle starred at her first national championships and capped off the week with a gold medal in the aerobics level six individual and pair.

"I like gymnastics because I get to try new skills and train with my best friends", she said.

"At nationals, I’ve really enjoyed competing and getting to wear my leotard."

Her eldest sister Olivia won silver on the bar in step six — but that was not the highlight of her week.

"My highlight this week was doing a layout in my floor routine, because it was a new skill that I just learned", Olivia said.

"I’ve liked wearing sparkly leotards and having fun with my team-mates."