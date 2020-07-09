Thursday, 9 July 2020

DCC yet to make decision

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    A panoramic view of Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. Photos: Peter McIntosh
    The Dunedin City Council is still deciding whether it will apply for Government funding to put towards upgrading the city’s elite sporting facilities.

    The Government has made $7.3million available to upgrade facilities for future world cup events.

    Dunedin will host four ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup games at the University of Otago Oval in February, and Forsyth Barr Stadium will also stage some 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup games.

    "We are pleased to hear about this funding, which may assist us with some of our costs related to facility development for the forthcoming [tournaments] ," DCC group manager parks and recreation Robert West said.

    "We don’t yet have details about the funding or timelines."

    However, the DCC has already set aside $130,000 for the upgrade of the drainage system at the University Oval, and a spokeswoman for Dunedin Venues Management Ltd said no upgrading was required at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

