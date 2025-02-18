Denniston continues to smash records

Mac Denniston. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Mac Denniston is back smashing records.

Days after being named in the New Zealand secondary schools para team to compete in Australia, Denniston was back in the seat and at his very best.

The Dunstan seated thrower broke the national F34 senior men’s and under-20 javelin record with his throw of 16.44m at the Otago-Southland championships at the weekend.

He also won the men’s para shot put with 7.64m and discus with 19.72m at the Caledonian.

Hill City-University masters sprinter Liz Mitchell was again in the mix, breaking the national women’s masters 60-64 years 60m record with 9.09sec.

Wanaka runner Phoebe Laker remains unbeaten in the 400m for over two years and set another Otago record.

Laker (Aspiring) set the Otago women’s 16, 17 and 18 years 400m record with her time of 55.34sec to lower her personal best.

She also won the women’s under-18 200m in 24.91sec.

Young Hill City runners Sylvie Haig, Sadye Kawau, Skye Wilson and Lailah Robson also broke the Otago women’s 14 years 4x100m relay record with 51.40sec.

On the track, John Gerber (Hill City) won the men’s 100m in 11.20sec ahead of Schuyler Orr (North Otago), who finished 0.02sec behind Gerber.

Taieri sprinter Jorja Gibbons won the women’s 100m in 12.48sec and also won the 200m in 25.24sec.

Paralympian Anna Grimaldi was back on her home track and won the women’s 200m in 26.50sec.

Queenstown teenager James Weber put in a strong performance to win a tightly contested men’s 800m.

Weber won in 1min 58.08sec ahead of Hill City runner Matthew Bolter, who was runner-up in 1min 58.10sec.

Cameron Moffitt returned from the national circuit to win the men’s 110m hurdles in 16.86sec.

Kieran Fowler had an impressive competition in the field.

The Taieri thrower won the men’s shot put with 14.80m and the men’s discus with 49.95m.

National long jump champion Felix McDonald (Taieri) won the men’s event with a jump of 7.17m and Invercargill athlete Quinn Hartley won the men’s high jump after jumping 2m.

— Ariki athlete Shay Veitch won the men’s long jump at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton at the weekend.

Veitch won comfortably with his jump of 7.56m and was the only athlete to jump over the 7m mark. Jack Bryan (Napier) was the closest with 6.46m.

Hill City runner Oli Chignell placed fourth in the 5000m at the Adelaide Invitational. He finished in a season’s best time of 13min 42.97sec.