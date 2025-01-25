'Dream run' secures slopestyle win for Sadowski-Synnott

On the women’s snowboard slopestyle podium are (from left) Kokomo Murase (2nd), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (1st) andMia Brookes (3rd). Photo: Joshua Duplechian / X Games

Wānaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has made history by landing the world’s first triple cork in a women’s slopestyle competition on her way to victory at the 2025 Aspen X Games.

The win means she has now won 11 X Games medals, six of which are gold, reports Snow Sports NZ.

“Being able to do that run, which is a dream run of mine I never thought was possible, it means the world to me to be back here at X Games.” said Sadowski-Synnott, 23.

“Honestly, I didn’t know if I would be on the podium again going through this injury, so to be back here in the mix with the girls and to be part of the progression means so much to me and to win this comp, I can’t even believe it.”

Sadowski-Synnott came out swinging in the playoffs, and laced together a solid rail section before putting down her switch backside 1260, then stomping back-to-back double corked 1080s on the last two jumps. Scoring a 92.33, she cruised through to the final round with ease.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in action on the slopestyle course at the 2025 Aspen X Games. Photo: Joshua Duplechian / X Games

She kicked it up a gear in the finals, putting down a huge backside triple corked 1440 on the third and final jump, making history as the first women (ski or snowboard) to land a triple cork in a slopestyle competition.

“I am just stoked to be here, and a big congrats to everyone, we got such epic conditions to ride here today so I am just so grateful,” she said.

With a score of 94.66 on the board, Sadowski-Synnott remained untouchable for the remainder of the competition and took the win. Kokomo Murase of Japan and Great Britain’s Mia Brookes joined her on the podium in second and third respectively.