Dunedin to host top ice hockey camps

Dunedin will continue to stake its claim for being the hub of New Zealand ice hockey when it hosts two major gatherings next year.

Both the national men’s and women’s "Triple Star" camps will be held at the Dunedin Ice Stadium.

The New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation this week announced the men’s camp would run from February 11 to 13, and the women’s from April 29 to May 1.

The camps feature all of the country’s top players gathering with elite coaching staff for a busy weekend of training and team development.

In the men’s case, this involves the Ice Blacks and the New Zealand Under-20 and Under-18 teams congregating in Dunedin.

The camp also includes a feature game open to the public.

Dunedin hosted both the men’s and women’s Triple Star camps earlier this year.

After the national gathering, ice hockey players will have their fingers crossed for a full and uninterrupted national league season.

The Southern Stampede this year completed the most dominant regular season in league history but was robbed of the championship thanks to Covid and the rulebook.

- Hayden Meikle