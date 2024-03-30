Dunedin runners to take on world

Catherine Lund representing New Zealand at the world cross-country championships in Bathurst last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Catherine Lund and Zara Geddes are ready to conquer the cross-country world tonight.

The Dunedin runners will represent New Zealand at the world championships in the women’s under-20 event in Belgrade at 11pm (New Zealand time).

Their 6km race will go around Friendship Park, and features a varied course of two arch bridges, a hay maze and hurdles and muddy sections.

Lund, the national under-20 cross country and 5000m champion, will be hoping to better her 27th place in the same race at last year’s event in Bathurst.

Geddes, who won silver in the national under-20 3000m and 5000m, will also be looking for a strong placing.

They will be joined in the race by national under-20 3000m champion Poppy Martin and national under-20 800m and 1500m champion Boh Ritchie, who finished 41st at last year’s world championships.

Siena Mackley and Ava Sutherland round out the under-20 team.

Five women — Anneke Arlidge, Annika Pfitzinger, Georgie Grgec, Caitlin McQuilken-Bell and Katherine Camp — are lining up for New Zealand in the senior women’s 10km race.

National men’s 5000m champion William Little will wear the black singlet in the senior men’s 10km race.

Matt Hill and Elliott Pugh, who finished 38th and 39th respectively at last year’s world championships, will compete at in the under-20 men’s event.

They will be joined by national under-20 5000m champion George Wyllie, national secondary schools cross-country and 1500m champion Daniel Prescott, Az Cabuasao and Lorcan Rabbitte.

Dunedin athletics identity Shireen Crumpton and Jason Cameron (Rotorua) have travelled as team managers.

The final race, the senior men’s event, will round out the weekend at 1.30pm (NZ time) tomorrow.