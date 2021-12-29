Fabulous feats galore to reflect on in 2021

Briton Emma Raducanu holds the championship trophy aloft after winning the US Open women’s singles. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

HAYDEN MEIKLE

THREE FAVOURITE MOMENTS

1. Women’s tennis epic

You might have vaguely heard of Leylah Fernandez before the US Open, but you — now don’t lie about this — had never heard of Emma Raducanu. The youngsters combined for an epic women’s singles final before Raducanu triumphed, becoming the first qualifier in the open era to win a grand slam. She didn’t win another match for about three months but she is the future star of world tennis.

2. The Olympic Games

A total cop-out, I know. There were lots of specific moments that made the heart sing. But given the world’s biggest sports event had been postponed a year, went ahead despite the objections of the Japanese people, and turned out to be quite wonderful, it is fair to describe the whole Tokyo Olympics as one shining moment.

3. Euro football semifinal

England v Denmark. England wins 2-1 after extra time. A great football tournament made even more special by the efforts of a dynamic, thoroughly likeable English team. Though, as is tradition, it all ended with tears at a penalty shootout.

BEST GAME

Blood Match

There were plenty of epic encounters at the elite level of sport in 2021. But — go ahead and call me biased — I got the biggest buzz out of the traditional first XV interschool between Waitaki Boys’ High School and St Kevin’s College. These kids aren’t mini-professionals, like at some other schools, but they lack nothing in terms of passion and effort. When my former neighbour’s son, Liam Mavor, scooted over in the last second and converted his own try to bring the "Peanut" back to Waitaki, I nearly exploded.

TOP INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVER

Mohamed Salah

Biased, you say? But come on — this was the year the Egyptian King rose to top spot in world football. A Liverpool legend already.

TOP NEW ZEALAND ACHIEVERS

1. Hamish Bond

He’s not some sort of sporting cyborg, is he? Bond was already a New Zealand sporting great, thanks to his back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the rowing pair with Eric Murray. Oh, and his Commonwealth Games cycling medal. But when he returned to the water, and played a key role in the New Zealand eight’s stunning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, he entered the realm of the immortals. Now having a crack at rallying — says he just wants to have fun but will believe that when I see it.

2. Black Ferns Sevens

Women’s rugby in New Zealand was in turmoil at the end of the year after the Black Ferns’ disastrous northern tour and one player’s allegations against the coach. A shame all round, especially as the sevens women had been utterly spectacular in Tokyo. Fun, talented, inspiring — they are the real deal.

3. Emma Twigg

The feel-good story of the year. Twigg, at 34, finally sealed Olympic rowing gold at her fourth attempt.

ONE TO WATCH IN 2022

Liberato Cacace

The All Whites finally got to play a few games, and they continue to develop into a really nice football team. A qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 is an exciting prospect, and while Chris Wood is the main man, the rising star is former Phoenix left back Cacace. Doing well in Europe and rumoured to be targeted by a top Italian club.

Black Caps pacemen (from left) Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner celebrate winning the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton.

ADRIAN SECONI

THREE FAVOURITE MOMENTS

1. Bloody good.

One of the most outrageous pieces of skill and theatre witnessed anywhere this year took place right here in Dunedin.

Otago Boys’ first-five Finn Hurley kicked a last-minute drop goal to seal a 26-24 win over Southland Boys’ in the Otago premier schools final at Forsyth Barr Stadium in August. He skimmed it over the crossbar from more than 40m out. What added to the drama was the sight of the young man sporting a blood-soaked bandage. He looked every bit like Bert Sutcliffe out there.

2. The perfect 10

It was like starting a meal with cake and then discovering a heaving plate of brussell sprouts to yum through. Ajaz Patel’s extraordinary effort in capturing all 10 wickets in an innings fell into that category. He became just the third player in history to achieve the mind-boggling feat with his haul against India. The Black Caps were smashed, though, and the man-of-the-match award went to Indian opener Mayank Agarwal.

3. Kiwi Conway

Devon Conway secured his spot in the top five most beloved adopted South Africans after scoring a double ton on test debut. He joins team-mate Neil Wagner, former Black Cap Grant Elliott, Silver Fern shooting ace Irene van Dyk and weightlifter Precious McKenzie. All Kiwi as, bro.

BEST GAME

World test final

The Black Caps had the bridesmaid tag firmly fixed in place. But all that pain was wiped out in June when our brave boys beat India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final. The key moment was when ‘King’ Kyle Jamieson trapped Virat Kohli lbw for 44 in the first innings. The King went on to take five for 31. Long live the King.

TOP INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVER

Karsten Warholm

The Norwegian obliterated the men’s 400m hurdles world record by 0.76sec to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. It has been described as one of the greatest races in Olympic history. And to celebrate he ripped open his running top. Be still my beating heart.

TOP NEW ZEALAND ACHIEVERS

1. Lisa Carrington

The kayaker steamed her way to the top of the New Zealand Olympic honours board with haul of three gold medals in Tokyo. She already had two golds and a bronze from London and Rio and is now the country’s most successful Olympian.

2. Courtney Duncan

The motocross champion clinched a third consecutive world title this year then found herself stranded in Europe unable to return because of a lack of MIQ spots. The Dunedin rider continues to shine bright on the world stage. She is the ultimate battler.

3. Lydia Ko

Backed up her silver medal effort in Rio with bronze in Tokyo this year and the former world No 1 continues to climb back up the women’s golf rankings after a lengthy lean patch.

ONE TO WATCH IN 2022

Ellesse Andrews

Took the unsuspecting New Zealand public and herself by surprise when she won silver in the women’s keirin at Tokyo. It was a massive result for the 21-year-old, who will only be stronger at the next Games in Paris.

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather reacts after smashing her personal-best time by nearly 4sec to finish second in her heat of the women's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

JEFF CHESHIRE

THREE FAVOURITE MOMENTS

1. Erika Fairweather

We all knew she was good. Very few expected the Kavanagh College pupil to deliver as she did in Tokyo, though. Her swim of 4min 2.28sec in the 400m freestyle was nearly 4sec faster than her previous personal best. She qualified fourth for the final, which she raced the following day. The look on her face when she saw her time will not soon be forgotten.

2. Paralympic double gold

Anna Grimaldi and Holly Robinson both won gold on the same day. Both were significant for their own reasons. Grimaldi, a surprise winner in Rio, had overcome a broken foot that threatened to derail her career. Robinson had always been pipped for gold, sometimes in desperately unlucky circumstances. Both rising to the top, within hours of each other, was a great day for Otago sport.

3. Southern United champions

It feels like I’ve written this a million times in the past month, but from 2009 to 2016, Southern United won one national women’s league game. That’s eight seasons. For one win. In 2017, Southern turned a corner and made a semifinal. This year, that went to another level. Southern won five of its six matches to win the South Central Series — this year’s version of the national league, without the Auckland teams.

BEST GAME

Nuggets v Hawks

The homecoming on opening night was great, but the result was much more palatable in this one. Plenty of ill-feeling given some social posts from certain Hawks players after the last meeting of the teams. Perhaps some arrogance was justified after a 30-point thrashing of the Nuggets in Napier. They came to Dunedin a few weeks later, with the most loaded roster in the league, and the Nuggets dealt them a 94-88 loss.

TOP INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVER

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak put on an other-worldly performance as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship. Many would argue he finally took the title of world’s best player as well, a title owned by LeBron James for over a decade.

TOP NEW ZEALAND ACHIEVERS

1. Kyle Jamieson

Reached extraordinary heights and proved undroppable in what was already arguably the best bowling unit the Black Caps have ever had. Notably took the key wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on the final morning to set up the World Test Championship win.

2. Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

Were influential in Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup win at the start of the year. Then turned out and won silver at the Olympics in a completely different class.

3. Chris Wood

Keeps on banging in goals for Burnley, in what has now surely reclaimed its spot as the world’s best football league — the English Premier League. Also got the opportunity to show his class in the All Whites’ exceptional return to international football in recent months.

ONE TO WATCH IN 2022

Shay Veitch

Seriously underhyped. Became the sixth Kiwi to long jump 7.80m last month, in his first jump of the summer, after an injury layoff. A genuine chance to become the second New Zealander in history to jump 8m and qualify for the Commonwealth Games. Also blisteringly fast on the track, having won the national 100m title earlier this year for good measure.