Veterans claim titles at national cross-country championships

Samara Sheppard heads to victory at the New Zealand cross-country mountain biking championships in Rotorua on Saturday. PHOTO: PHOTOGRAPHYBYSAVANNA

Two 30-something mountain bike greats showed class was permanent as they dominated the New Zealand cross-country championships in Rotorua on Saturday.

Christchurch professional Anton Cooper, 31, claimed his 11th elite national honours, while Australian-based Kiwi Samara Sheppard dominated the elite women at the sport’s spiritual home in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

It was the fourth time Cooper had claimed the title in Rotorua and the second time for Sheppard, 35, who was based in the city for several years before transitioning to international marathon and gravel racing.

Cooper, who has won his 11 elite titles over 14 years, is showing no signs of slowing down, as he is set to join a high-profile new professional team, Lapierre PXP Racing.

Sheppard, a three-time national champion, has been to the fore in distance and gravel racing in recent times but was tempted back after joining the Oceania Cycling Board and racing their championships in Australia recently.

In the elite men’s race, Cooper moved into the lead on lap three after a challenging pre-race but from there was never threatened, going on to win in 1hr 30min 55sec, to be 1min 24sec clear of 2023 national champion Matthew Wilson.

Hamilton rider Fletcher Adams finished 3min 3sec behind the winner to claim third place and the under-23 honours.

Cooper had to call on his experience after a puncture in his warm-up some distance away from the start.

‘‘I got a nail through my tyre 15 minutes from the start and quite a wee way from home so had to call for someone to grab me,’’ Cooper said.

‘‘I managed to be calm, which I guess is experience. I used the first lap or two as my warm-up and eased into things.

‘‘It was a challenging start to the day but in the end, I was happy with how I rode. You need to show some calmness when things don’t go to plan.’’

Sheppard led from the start of the women’s race, opening a 10sec margin on former winner Mary Gray and the experienced Ruby Ryan on the opening lap of five.

She grew her advantage with an impressive ride up the climbs, going on to win in 1hr 31min 38sec, 2min 40sec ahead of Christchurch rider Maria Laurie, who claimed under-23 honours from third-placed Milla Phipps (Rotorua).

‘‘I decided to come home to do nationals and it is really cool to come full circle,’’ Sheppard said.

‘‘I had a couple of days to dial-in the track and to go out there with a game plan and execute a good race was really satisfying.

‘‘I was consistent throughout the whole course, climbing well and able to put the power down and ride smoothly and cleanly.’’