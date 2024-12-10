In-form Salomonsson claims seven more Otago titles

Neo Salomonsson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What a weekend in the pool.

The swimmers, who travelled from across Otago, Canterbury and Southland, produced some stunning results at the Otago long-course championships at Moana Pool.

Kiwi swimmer Neo Salomonsson was again a standout performer, breaking an Otago record and adding another seven Otago titles to his haul.

Salomonsson, who has been in some form in the past 18 months, broke the men’s 15 years 50m butterfly (long-course) Otago record with his time of 26.07sec.

He surpassed the previous mark of 26.82sec set by Fea McGregor in 2007.

The 16-year-old showed his class in winning titles in the butterfly, backstroke and freestyle, across the 50m and 100m distances.

Among the highlights was Salomonsson’s performance in the men’s 15 100m freestyle in which he finished in 54.89sec, nearly 4sec ahead of his closest competitor.

Neptune swimmer Dylan Wang, of Dunedin, fights for position in the 100m backstroke. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

He also teamed up with Alfie Weatherston-Harvey, William McFarlane and Noah Brummitt to win the men’s 13 and over 4x100m freestyle relay in 3min 46.44sec.

Weatherston-Harvey also had a fine weekend in the pool, picking up three additional titles in the men’s 16 and over 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke, and 400m freestyle.

The 17-year-old was lightning quick in the 200m backstroke to finish in 2min 10.68sec, 7sec ahead of the runner-up.

Joel Verran, of Canterbury, swims in the 1500m freestyle.

Neptune swimmer Hannah Ker-Fox was also in red-hot form, breaking one record and picking up seven titles.

The 12-year-old broke the record for girl’s 12 years 100m backstroke with her time of 1min 10.44sec.

She proved the depth of her strokes to win medals in the backstroke, butterfly, freestyle and individual medley and also won the girls 12 and under 4x100m freestyle relay with Georgie Wellington, Mathilda McCall and Ava Scott.

Milly Lietze, of South Otago, competes in the 1500m freestyle at the Otago long course championships at Moana Pool at the weekend.

Alexandra swimmer Liam Rees, 17, was also impressive, winning the men’s 16 and over 100m backstroke, and 200m breaststroke and IM.

Wanaka swimmers also looked good.

Winston Harper, 12, won the boys 12 years 50m and 100m backstroke; Stella Harper, 13, won the girls 13 years 100m freestyle and backstroke; and Sophia McClintock, 13, won the girls 13 years 50m and 100m butterfly.