Papanui player Donte Tahuhu-Wilson (12) clubs the ball during an under-18 South Island club softball championship match at Hancock Park yesterday.

The tournament has attracted 17 club teams from around the South Island, 11 in the boys grade and six in the girls.

It is being held in lieu of a representative national tournament this year — a result of the flow-on effects of Covid-19.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The tournament continues today with games from 9am until about 6.30pm.

The finals are scheduled for 1pm on Sunday.