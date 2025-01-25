Going along for the (free)ride

Queenstown mountain biker Vinny Armstrong flies off a jump during the women's finals at the Red Bull Rampage event in Utah last year. Photo: Getty Images

Armstrong: I grew up in north Auckland. Kind of in the country-ish. I went to Kaipara College for a little bit.

From a sporty family?

Yeah, very sporty. I’ve been mountain biking since I was 4. My mum got me and my brother into it.

Was it sort of love at first sight when you got on a mountain bike?

I guess so, yeah. I’m still doing it, ha ha. I think my mum started taking us out and then eventually we were the ones dragging her out.

What’s still keeping you on a bike at the age of 26?

Oh, that’s a tough question. It’s just the feeling you get when you’re on a bike. It’s ... I don’t know, it’s hard to describe. It’s insane. It’s amazing. And as the years have gone on, it’s about the community and the people I’ve met and all the experiences that I’ve had. It’s been incredible. I think it’s super important to have the communities that we have in these sports. It’s not just in your home town — it’s all around the world. You’re connected to all these people at all times, because you’re all relating to each other doing this mountain biking. You can always rely on someone in the sport to help you out if you’re in a pinch. It’s like this big support system around you like a family.

Are women doing your kind of mountain biking? Numbers going up?

Massively, yeah. Ever since the first Formation event, women’s freeride has just skyrocketed. It’s massive now. When I was first riding, it would be one girl to a group of five dudes. Now it’s like one dude to a group of 10 girls.

For the uninitiated, how do you sum up freeride mountain biking?

It’s a bit more creative. Big mountain lines, big jumps, style and tricks incorporated into all of it. I would say it’s more of a creative outlet type of biking as opposed to racing, where it’s just fastest person to the bottom.

Does it appeal to people with that sort of creative bent? Free spirits?

Yeah, I would say that. It’s all sort of based off unique riding style and tricks and all that kind of stuff.

What’s been the highlight of your career so far?

I’d have to say being a part of the first women’s Rampage last year. It was in Utah. It was pretty insane. Definitely one of the gnarliest events I’ve ever been a part of.

Oh, you know, it comes with the sport. It’s the risk we take, and I’ve had my fair share of injuries. Trying to avoid them as I get older. I’ve broken my collarbone a couple of times. I’ve broken both ankles — not at the same time, thankfully. I’ve broken my wrist. That’s about it.

Are freeride mountain bikers naturally fearless or is it something you need to teach yourself?

I guess you could say some of us are fearless, but I can’t say much for myself. I’m definitely pretty terrified doing it. It’s kind of like trust. You just have to trust that you know how to do it and also it’s going to feel amazing.

How long have you been in Queenstown?

About six years, I think. It’s literally the best place to be for mountain biking, especially when it’s winter overseas. This is the place to come.

Natural Selection Bike is this new event coming to Queenstown next month. How are you feeling about it and what can people expect to see?

I’m super excited. It’s pretty cool to have an event in our backyard. We always have to travel overseas to do these events, so it’s pretty cool to have this event that’s just down the road from my house. I don’t have to book accommodation or get a rental car. People are going to see massive jumps. And views — the views up there are absolutely insane. I’d say some big tricks will go down. And just good vibes.

Is it a big moment for the sport of freeride mountain biking in New Zealand?

Yeah, massive. I think it’s hopefully going to bring more money into the sport, and also more money into Queenstown. It’s good for the locals and the young guns wanting to maybe branch into this in the future. It gives them that avenue that they can see in person as opposed to just seeing it on a screen.

Do you expect the international riders to enjoy coming here?

Absolutely. It will be a regular destination in the future for a lot of the international riders. A lot of them haven’t been to New Zealand or Queenstown before, so I think this will be massive for them. I think it’s going to be a bucket list thing.

What are your future goals in the sport?

I want to continue on the same path. I want to get a better position at the next Rampage. And I really want to focus on creating some film projects. I’ve got one coming out in March some time, hopefully. I spent two weeks in Canada last summer just filming and editing. It’s all about my personal creativity and going deeper into art styles and finding creative angles and ways to film jumps.

