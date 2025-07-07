Grimaldi impresses

Anna Grimaldi. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Anna Grimaldi has had a dream run at her Diamond League debut.

The Dunedin Paralympian won bronze in the women’s mixed classification 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, yesterday.

Grimaldi, who won gold in the 200m and bronze in the 100m at the 2024 Paralympics, had a good tussle for the second podium spot with Brittani Mason.

But the United States runner scored silver in 12.40sec — just as she did in Paris — and Grimaldi won bronze in 12.41sec.

Ireland’s Orla Comerford (T13) won in 12.14sec.

Paralympian Mitchell Joynt set a New Zealand and Oceania T64 record with a personal best in the men’s 200m with 22.86sec, going under the 23sec mark for the first time. He finished seventh in the mixed T62/T64 field.

Shot putter Maddi Wesche became the second New Zealand woman after Valerie Adams to hurl over 20m with a lifetime best of 20.06m.

She soared past her personal best of 19.86m to finished fourth in Eugene.

Tom Walsh had a tough time finishing eighth in the men’s shot put with a best throw of 21.50m.

It was only 30cm off Walsh’s personal best, but it was a highly competitive field with five athletes clearing 22m.

Sam Tanner finished sixth in the B mile in 3min 52.63sec, while teenaged prodigy Sam Ruthe, now 16, got caught in an early fall and finished in 4min 0.65sec.