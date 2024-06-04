Kreft adds Shanghai title to tally

Marty Kreft. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Marty Kreft (St Clair) dominated the Shanghai competition yesterday to finish the first round of the Dunedin regional PBA competition with two of the three titles.

Kreft, who secured his entry to the national PBA championships at the end of August by winning the UK Open Singles on Sunday, carried on his winning way yesterday, to secure an entry to the Shanghai national final.

In what is billed as a fast and furious three-player race to score 31, Shanghai bowls tests resilience and the ability to act under pressure.

"It's a tough competition and you have nothing to lose", Kreft said.

"You find people play shots they don't normally play which makes it hard to read your opponent’s game."

Ranked No 9 in the world after his exploits at the world championships earlier this year, there was a touch of class about Kreft's play as he progressed through the rounds to the final untroubled.

And even in the final, in which he played Louise Natta (Fairfield) and Reuben Silva (St Kilda), his only cause of concern came around the midway stage when all three players were locked up at 10 apiece.

But in the blink of an eye Kreft jumped out to a five-point advantage and continued his march to 31, taking just a further six ends.

Natta made a late charge to finish on 25 and Silva on 22.

"I was comfortable with the way I was playing", he said.

"It's like that in any sport. If you've got confidence going into it if you play the odd bad bowl you're confident coming back.

Kreft added that he was rapt with the result and that it will serve as a good hit-out before the main events at the national championships, at which he will so far contest the UK Open singles following his regional victory on Sunday.

Graham Cook (Brighton) got off to a cracking start in the plate final of the Shanghai, leaving opponents Tom McGregor (Wakari) and Hilda Bennett (North East Valley) playing catch-up.

Despite holding a lead of 13 points, it proved an uneasy time over the final ends as it took Cook five ends to move off a score of 29 before securing the vital two shots to reach 31, while witnessing McGregor and Bennett ease their way into the 20s to come within striking distance.

Cook eventually scored the vital two points to get him to 31. McGregor finished second and Bennett third.