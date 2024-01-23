Meikle 13th in super G

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wānaka skier Hemi Meikle finished strongly in 55.23sec to place 13th in the men’s super G at the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea yesterday.
“It was a nice course - the snow’s pretty soft but still good so it was really fun,’’ Meikle said.
‘‘I'm really looking forward to the rest of the races. That's a good start so just need to keep going.’’
The New Zealand curlers were beaten 9-1 by China.