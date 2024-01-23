Meikle 13th in super G

Hemi Meikle tackles the Super G at Gangwon in South Korea. Photo: Getty Images

Wānaka skier Hemi Meikle finished strongly in 55.23sec to place 13th in the men’s super G at the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea yesterday.

“It was a nice course - the snow’s pretty soft but still good so it was really fun,’’ Meikle said.

‘‘I'm really looking forward to the rest of the races. That's a good start so just need to keep going.’’

The New Zealand curlers were beaten 9-1 by China.