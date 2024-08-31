Obituary: Ray Reardon, snooker player

Ray Reardon keeps an eye on his balls as he takes a shot during the Benson and Hedges Snooker Tournament at Wembley. Photo: Getty Images

Ray Reardon ruled snooker in the 1970s when the man known fondly as "Dracula" became a household name, yet his story almost ended long before the Welshman found stardom.

On April 30, 1957, the world collapsed around the ears of the 24-year-old Reardon as a mining accident almost claimed his life.

He was fortunate to see the next day, let alone go on to win six world snooker championships, his last in 1978 aged 45.

Born in Tredegar, he followed his father Ben down the pits at a young age.

However, the teenage Reardon displayed an aptitude for snooker and was spared evening shifts to allow him to practise.

The Reardon family uprooted to North Staffordshire, where Ray nearly died, before he devoted more time to the game.

He won the English amateur championship in 1964 and in 1969 won the first edition of the television show Pot Black.

In 1971 he won the snooker worlds for the first time, beating John Pulman.

He went on to win four straight world titles from 1973-76.

Reardon remained competitive until the mid-1980s and retired in 1991.

He died on July 19 aged 91. — Agencies