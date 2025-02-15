Obituary: Rickey Henderson, baseball player

Former Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners player Rickey Henderson waves to the crowd before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 29, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Getty Images

Baseball's "Man of Steel", Rickey Henderson, won two World Series titles and smashed the game’s record for stolen bases: he passed Lou Brock’s record of 939 in 1991 and retired having beaten the throw 1406 times.

Born in Chicago, Henderson had a nomadic career, playing for nine clubs over 25 years.

Henderson was also a gifted lead-off hitter. He ended his career as the leading player in his position in runs scored (2295) and lead-off home runs (81). Henderson batted out of an extreme crouch, making for a tighter strike zone that contributed to his high walk total. He finished his career with the Dodgers at age 44 in 2003, and scored a run in his final play on a major league field. In 2017, the Oakland Athletics — the club which first signed him and for which he would sign up for three further times — renamed their playing surface "Rickey Henderson Field" in his honour. He died on December 20, aged 65. — Agencies