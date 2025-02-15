Obituary: Rickey Henderson, baseball player

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Born in Chicago, Henderson had a nomadic career, playing for nine clubs over 25 years.
Henderson was also a gifted lead-off hitter. He ended his career as the leading player in his position in runs scored (2295) and lead-off home runs (81). Henderson batted out of an extreme crouch, making for a tighter strike zone that contributed to his high walk total. He finished his career with the Dodgers at age 44 in 2003, and scored a run in his final play on a major league field. In 2017, the Oakland Athletics — the club which first signed him and for which he would sign up for three further times — renamed their playing surface "Rickey Henderson Field" in his honour. He died on December 20, aged 65. — Agencies