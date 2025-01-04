Osaka, Tauson set to face off in ASB Classic final

Clara Tauson of Denmark serves in her semi final match against Robin Montgomery of the USA at the 2024-25 women's ASB Classic. Photo: Getty Images

Japan's Naomi Osaka will meet Denmark's Clara Tauson in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland after an action-packed day.

Osaka, a two-time winner of both the Australian and US Opens, was too strong for American Alsyha Parks in her semi final winning 6-4 6-2, while the fifth seeded Tauson beat the hard-hitting American Robin Montgomery 6-4 6-3.

The performance from Tauson was all the more impressive, having also beaten top seed Madison Keys earlier in the day 6-4 7-6, after that match couldn't be completed last night due to poor weather.

Remarkably, she will have to play a third match later tonight, the women's doubles semi-final, with her American partner Sloane Stephens against Aleksandra Krunic and Sabrina Santamaria.

Parks also had to double up on day six of the Classic.

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning her match against Alycia Parks of the USA. Photo: Getty Images

She beat Katie Volynets 6-1 6-4 in an all-American quarter-final, but couldn't repeat Tauson's feats beaten comfortably by Osaka.

The final will be Tauson's third of her professional career, and while the 22-year-old won those past two WTA finals, she told Sky Sport it was a while ago.

"I don't think I can take anything [from those wins], it's been some years since I've been in a final so I'm just going to try and enjoy it as much as I can.

"It means everything, I've really worked hard to get to this level again after many injuries so I'm super happy with this result."

Osaka will be in her 12th career final, but her first for three years, after having time out of the game for the birth of her daughter in 2023.

Tomorrow's final will start at just after 5pm.