Otago pair in NZ team to compete in Australia

Zara Geddes (left) and Catherine Lund at the Caledonian Ground on Tuesday before heading to Adelaide for the Australian secondary schools cross-country championships. Photo: Linda Robertson

Catherine Lund and Zara Geddes have conquered New Zealand’s best.

Now the Dunedin 16-year-old runners are heading to face the best Australia has to offer.

They have both been picked in the New Zealand secondary schools team, Geddes being chosen captain of the girls team.

They left yesterday for Adelaide, where they will compete in the Australian secondary schools cross-country championships.

On Saturday, they will race in the individual event, before racing the relay on Monday.

It is the first time either has been selected to represent New Zealand and they don’t know what to expect from the championships.

However, they know the course is at a race course, so will be flat.

There are 24 runners in the team — 12 girls and 12 boys — although Lund and Geddes are very much at the elite end of that group.

They have been the two outstanding runners in their grade all year.

Having had close contests through the local winter season, they took their class to the national stage and excelled.

Geddes (St Hilda’s Collegiate) won the first major title of the winter, claiming the New Zealand secondary schools championship.

Lund, who attends Otago Girls’ High School, answered with an impressive win at the national cross-country championship, representing Otago.

It is the first time since 2015 that Otago has had two runners chosen for the team — when Samantha Burke and Oli Chignell were selected.

The last time the province had two girls in the team was 2011, when Rebekah Greene and Shauna Pali were chosen.