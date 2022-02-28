Pair successfully defend elite titles at NZ champs

Sammie Maxwell on her way to cross-country victory at the New Zealand mountain biking championships in Christchurch on Saturday. PHOTO: CMG SPORT

Sammie Maxwell and Anton Cooper defended their cross-country titles at the New Zealand mountain biking championships on Saturday.

World No9 Cooper made it nine wins in retaining the elite men’s honours at Crocodile Park, Christchurch.

Christchurch-based Taupo rider Sammie Maxwell joined Cooper as a repeat winner over the challenging circuit.

Maxwell enjoyed a breakthrough win at the same venue last year, claiming both the elite and under-23 honours, but was unsure of her form coming into this year’s race.

However, the wet conditions turned to her advantage, Maxwell showing superior skills as she buttoned off following a fall on the opening climb.

“It is a bit crazy. Last year I came with no expectations and it worked out the same this time,” Maxwell said.

“It was super tough. I love riding in the wet. I didn’t have the fitness I would have liked coming into the race, but I worked hard on my skills as a youngster.

‘‘It was super slick over the rocks and the roots. Coming in, I wanted the hole-shot and had a great start.

‘‘I took the A line on the first climb over the roots and absolutely ate it. I took a step back from that time and decided to play the long game because of the challenges with the weather.”

Maxwell is hoping her health can remain strong and hopes she can venture to race in Europe this year.

Mary Gray and Amelie Mackey, both from the Christchurch Singletrack Club, completed the podium, four minutes behind.

Cooper, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, had preparations restricted after breaking his wrist following an accident with a vehicle while training.

The Trek Factory professional had a battle with Rangiora brothers Ben and Craig Oliver in the opening stages.

Ben Oliver led for the opening two laps but once Cooper pushed to the lead on lap three, he was able to stretch the bungy cord. He won the seven-lap test in 1hr 33min 15sec with Ben Oliver a minute back and brother Craig, making a return to the sport, a further 14sec back.

“It is always tough to win here,’’ Cooper said.

“I started to notice the wrist from the third lap but to be honest, overall it didn’t hold me back today which was great because beforehand I was unsure how it would be.

“I felt the pace drop on the third lap and I took the front and pushed the pace. I got the gap and then I kept it steady from there and made sure I did not overexert because this track can catch you out.’’

Cooper said he would return to the road bike now for a couple of weeks and allow his wrist to repair fully.

Nelson’s Cameron Jones had an impressive effort in the conditions to finish fourth overall and claim the under-23 national jersey.

Downhill races were held yesterday.