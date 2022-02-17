Porteous brothers into freeski halfpipe final

Thursday, 17 February 2022

    nico_qualifying_getty.jpg

    Nico Porteous has finished second in the qualifying round at at Genting Snow Park today. Photo:...
    The Porteous brothers, Nico and Miguel, have  qualified for the final of the men's freeski halfpipe at Beijing's Winter Olympics.

    Wanaka-based Nico, who won bronze in the 2018 Games as a 16-year-old, nailed his second jump to score 90.50 and place second overall on Thursday.

    His older brother, Miguel, had a brilliant first run to come ninth with a score of 81.00.

    However, fellow New Zealanders Gustav Legnavsky and Ben Harrington failed to join them in Saturday's final.

    Harrington was particularly unlucky, finishing 13th. Despite having a good first run, he crashed on his second attempt. Legnavsky was 19th.

    The qualifying was led by American Aaron Blunck with a score of 92.00 on his second run.

    miguel_qualifying_getty.jpg

    Miguel Porteous in action. Photo: Getty Images
    Finland's Jon Sallinen sent a camera operator flying during his first run after misjudging one of his tricks. Neither Sallinen nor the cameraman were injured.

    Meanwhile Kiwis Chloe McMillan and Anja Barugh failed to make the final of the women's halfpipe on Thursday.

    They finished the qualifying rounds in 18th and 19th place, respectively, with the top 12 advancing to the final.

     

    RNZ
