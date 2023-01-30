Sadowski-Synnott soaring

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott shows her winning style at the elite X Winter Games in Aspen. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was one point away from perfection at the weekend.

The Wanaka snowboarding star won gold and silver at the elite X Winter Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Sadowski-Synnott won gold in her favoured slopestyle on Saturday — her fifth X Games gold at the age of 21 — and soared to silver yesterday in the big air, missing out on gold by the narrowest of margins.

The Beijing Olympic gold medallist was seeking to make history as the first X Games athlete to claim double gold in slopestyle and big air competition in consecutive years.

She was only fifth after a cautious opening run in the big air, held in steady snowfall in a night session at the Buttermilk resort, but wowed the judges with a left switch backside 1260 in her second run that scored a 44.

With the best two scores counting, Sadowski-Synnott added a 42 with a backside 1260 melon on her fourth run, and was second behind Japanese star Reira Iwabuchi with one run to go.

The Kiwi needed another 44 to slip past Iwabuchi and she pulled off a dazzling switch backside 1260, but it could only score 42.

Iwabuchi claimed gold after being a late invite to the prestigious event, while Canadian boarder Laurie Blouin was third with the best run of the night, a 48.

"I am super happy to put down the two tricks I’ve been working on for a year and come away with the silver," Sadowski-Synnott said.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

"I am so proud to finish behind Reira, who stomped the first triple cork in women’s competition."

On Saturday, the extraordinary Sadowski-Synnott continued her dominance of the slopestyle stage with a superb run in tricky conditions to retain her title.

She was too good for Australian Tess Coady and Japanese star Kokomo Murase.

"Honestly, I can’t really believe it," Sadowski-Synnott said after her gold-medal ride.

"It could have gone any way. Everyone is absolutely ripping, and I am so stoked for Tess and Kokomo.

"I am proud of what we were all able to do in these conditions."

Sadowski-Synnott was in second place going into her fourth and final run.

A perfectly executed 50-50 rail transfer to begin, a flawless jump section and a smooth switch backside 900 to finish sealed the gold for the New Zealander.

Winning a pair of X Games medals — she now has nine in her phenomenal career — continued a super start to 2023 for Sadowski-Synnott, who won her first Laax Open World Cup slopestyle crown in Switzerland last week.

