Successful surfing safari for Queen's teacher and pupils

Queen's High School

The OSS swimming championships were held on May 8. Year 9 pupil Ella McBride achieved three personal best times and qualified for three under-15 finals. She placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke. Year 10 pupil Mereana Martin competed in the 15-plus age group and placed second in the 50m backstroke and third in the 100m backstroke.

Queen's had more surfing success over Queen's Birthday weekend. Two pupils and a teacher competed in the Kaikoura Cold Water Classic. In the under-20 girls Anika Ayson placed third and was second in the under-16 grade. Jaya Reardon finished fourth in the under-16 girls and caught arguably the biggest wave of the competition. Teacher Tash Civil won the senior women's title.

The Gymsport New Zealand Otago Aerobics Championships were held on May 25. Amberley Orr, along with Columba College pupil Olivia Ferris, won the level four open pairs competition.

Basketball Otago is running a development programme for St Bernadette's School pupils in the Queen's gym. This is another example of how school facilities provide sporting opportunities for the whole community.

Mount Aspiring College

Jacob Curtis and Ruth Bennie represented the school at the first intercollegiate clay bird shoot in May.

Jacob placed first in senior skeet and senior single rise and second in senior single barrel. He was awarded overall high gun. Ruth won the high overall ladies point score, placing first in senior single barrel, first in ladies skeet and third in senior skeet.

Ruth and Jacob also won the two-man skeet team and will represent Mount Aspiring College at the North Island and NZ secondary schools clay target championships in Hamilton on September 28-30.

Adventure racers Abigail Winter, Phoebe Bron, Rata Horan, Emily Heath, Laurie Watson, Jack Findlay, Campbell Wright and Zach Smith competed with their team in the six-hour South Island Hillary Challenge, in Geraldine, two weekends ago. The group was the third premier team to cross the finish line after a day out on mountain bikes and on foot. This secured them a place at the Hillary Challenge National final, to be held at the Hillary Outdoors base, near Tongariro National Park, next May.

Runners Leo Staufenberg and Campbell Wright very successfully participated in the Otago Secondary School Cross Country Championships held in Dunedin last Thursday. Both pupils had excellent races, despite the wet conditions. Leo was first in the boys under-16 4km race, in a time of 15min 54.9sec and Campbell won the boys under-19 6km race, in a time of 25min 40.7sec.

Otago Boys' High School

Winter is well and truly here and the school is enjoying having many teams involved in so many different sports. It is something the school enjoys but it does create a real stretch on resources.

To be able to have leaders for these teams we rely heavily on the parent community and staff, and we are lucky to have so many volunteers to allow the boys to be able to compete and enjoy the experience of playing sport. For this we are grateful for the time and effort these volunteers put into our programmes.

One of the greatest things you can offer is your time and we really do appreciate it. The school is right in the middle of its interschool programme, having hosted King's High School at the start of the term and travelled down to Southern neighbours Southland Boys' High School. These interschools were played in great spirit and the school is now looking forward to being hosted in Christchurch by Christ's College and then welcoming Timaru Boys on June 18 and Christchurch Boys' on July 2.

Kavanagh College

Last Wednesday, the school held the annual Junior Catholic schools sports tournament. Teams came from Verdon College in Invercargill, St Peter's College in Gore, St Kevin's College in Oamaru, St Mary's School, of Mosgiel, St Joseph's School in Oamaru and Kavanagh College. Netball, basketball, futsal and rugby were the sports on offer and all the matches were keenly contested and participation and enjoyment was high on the agenda. Verdon College claimed the Bishop Boyle Trophy.

Winter sport is well under way now and the senior A girls basketball team remains unbeaten in the schools competition. It is also performing well in the Tuesday night women's club competition. The boy's senior A basketball team has also been performing well in the Friday night competition.

It is also great to see the number of players in badminton this winter. The five girls teams are all performing well, as are the boys teams. Badminton often goes under the radar but it is a really good sport for hand-eye co-ordination .

Leon Miyahara is competing in the national cross country-champs in Timaru this weekend.

Columba College

The school has gained three more national representative athletes in their chosen field, taking the current total to 11 pupils over seven different sporting codes.Year 13 pupils Sophie Gaudin, Sophie Strathern and Arna Finnerty have been named in the NZ under-19 women's handball team to travel to New Caledonia in August for the IHF Oceania Tournament.

Year 13 pupils Kelly Hoyt and Joelle Gatenby competed in the South Island weightlifting competition, held in Nelson recently, with some very pleasing results. Joelle claimed second place in her weight class and won first place in the youth and junior categories. Kelly gained fourth in her weight class and second in the junior category.

At the Otago-Southland Relay event the senior team gained first place and juniors claimed third overall. Columba finished off the highly regarded OSSSA cross country series with the Otago Secondary School Cross Country, where Catherine Lund claimed second in the under-14 girls race and Jaime Reid gained a third in the under-15 girls. Cross country captain Rachael Turner led the group well, with a very respectable second place in the under-16 girls event.

The sevens team has won the weekly secondary school competition again for the third consecutive year. This is fantastic accomplishment.

The senior A netball team had a fantastic exchange with St Andrew's College, from Christchurch, where they won 49-31 in a hard-fought battle as they prepare for the upcoming South Island and Winter Quad tournaments.

Blue Mountain College

Term two has been a busy one for cross country runners. The school cross country was held on Friday, May 10, on a perfect sunny day with all pupils competing.

Winners of each age group were: senior girls: Olivia Reihana, senior boys: Liam Criglington, under-16 girls: Cheyanne Candy, under-16 boys: Rory Munro, under-15 girls: Eva Captijn, under-15 boys: Archie Body, under-14 girls: Hannah Reid, under-14 boys: Josh Cronin, under-13 girls: Mya Brocket, under-13 boys: Archie Chittock and Matt O'Meara.

Two mixed teams competed in the Otago-Southland cross country relay, held in Milton, which was another perfect sunny day. The mixed senior under-19 team of Olivia Reihana, Rory Munro, Owen Gardner and Piper Munro were placed fourth and the mixed junior under-15 team of Hannah Reid, Skyla Bennett, Josh Cronin and Tom Butler was placed fifth.

Peter Miller competed in the Otago Secondary School Cross Country in very wet conditions. He was placed 16th in the under-14 boys.

A total of 68 pupils travelled to Lumsden to compete in the seven-a-side tournament. Usually this is very dependent on the weather, but this year we were lucky enough to have a good day with a little rain at the end of the day. Blue Mountain came away with first placings in year 7-8 netball, under-15 rugby and clay bird shooting. The school also finished second in year 9-10 netball and year 10-11 netball.

Bayfield High School

Winter sports season is well under way. The netballers are about to head into their first tournament of the season, with Otago Secondary Schools tournament just completed.

This is a great precursor to SISS tournament, which the girls are looking forward to, in Nelson at the end of August.

We have a record number of curling teams entered into the local competition. One of our most experienced curlers, Mya Miller, is away to Naseby next weekend to compete in the New Zealand mixed doubles championship.

Ben Caton has just returned from Wellington where he was a member of the Otago under-17 boys volleyball team. The team played in the interprovincial championships and finished 10th after a tough competition.

Eva Hofmans is in Cambridge, training hard with her junior national rowing squad for World Junior Rowing Championships, in August.

Emma Green, Abby Green and Ali Bloem are heading to Wellington for the New Zealand Sport and Fitness Open, for aerobics. Emma is looking to qualify for nationals in the junior secondary open category. Abby and Ali are in the FISAF category and hope to gain New Zealand selection to compete at the World Championships, in the Netherlands in October.