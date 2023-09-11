Team Americas lead way in challenge

Team Oceania snowboarder Cool Wakushima gets some air at Cardrona on Saturday. PHOTO: WINTER GAMES NZ

Team Americas set the standard after a scintillating opening day of the Obsidian Team Challenge on Saturday.

The first challenge was the big air on the 70-foot jump at Cardrona, featuring 31 of the best riders in the world in four teams.

Heading into the finals, Team Americas and Team Europe had the advantage as the only two teams to have several athletes in the same category qualify.

The aim of the challenge was to reward the athletes who were able to match the most technically difficult big air tricks with the silkiest and most stylish tricks.

Athletes were scored out of 200 for their best technical trick and best style trick, then given points based on their overall rankings so the lower the overall team score, the better.

Team Americas finished at the top of the leaderboard by a significant margin. They had 23 points, Team Europe 29 points, Team Oceania 32 and Team Asia 36.

Canadian freeskier Max Moffat, the men’s ski category winner for Team Americas, said the format was enjoyable.

"This team format doesn’t feel like a crazy contest — it just feels like you and your friends are sessioning a big jump.

"You rely on other people, not just yourself, for a score. It’s cool and fun."

Moffat’s team-mate and women’s snowboard category winner, Momo Maheux, agreed.

"I’m really enjoying training with the skiers," Maheux said.

"I could hear my team cheering for me. We all love each other so it’s really nice."

Freeski judges also mentioned female freeski winner Elena Gaskell’s switch bio 1080 mute grab, and highlighted Alex Hall’s huge cork 180 in the qualifying round.

Snowboard judges were excited about Team Europe winner Sven Thorgren, who styled out a back rodeo 720 nose grab with a cool axis and sent it deep down the landing. They also enjoyed Team Oceania rider Cool Wakushima’s double dipped 1260 rotation.

The Obsidian was to have continued with the Park Challenge yesterday but it was postponed due to windy conditions.

