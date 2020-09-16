Three finals to be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Some Dunedin premier club finals will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in front of a limited crowd.

The Otago Rugby Football Union and the metropolitan council of rugby clubs have decided to go ahead with three finals at the stadium although gatherings are limited because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The under-13 final between Pirates and Zingari-Richmond will be played at 10.30am with 100 people allowed to watch.

The premier colts final between University Blue and the Dunedin Makos starting at 12.30pm will be allowed 400 spectators.

The premier grade final at 3pm between Taieri and University will be played before 700 supporters.

All spectators will sit in the North Stand and have to socially distance.

Another 100 older members of clubs will also be allowed in to watch.

Each club will be responsible for the issuing of tickets to spectators.

Finals in junior colts, senior and premier two grades will be played at club grounds.

Initially, the thought had been to play all finals on club grounds but it may have been too hard to control especially the premier club final which was set for Logan Park, an open ground near the Caledonian Ground, which has multiple entry points.

Council of rugby clubs chairman Paul Dwyer said it was a good result to get people into the stadium.

The premier colts final and the premier final will both be broadcast on the Otago Daily Times website, www.odt.co.nz.