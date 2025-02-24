Veitch win good sign for national champs

Shay Veitch. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Ariki long jumper Shay Veitch has laid down an early challenge ahead of the national track and field championships in Dunedin next month.

Veitch leapt to a season-best 7.91m to win the men’s long jump at the International Track Meet in Christchurch at the weekend.

It was just outside his personal best of 7.99m, which he produced at the Sir Graeme Douglas International in 2023.

Japan’s Shoutarou Shiroyama was runner-up with 7.85m.

Taieri thrower Zharna Beattie finished third in the women’s discus with her throw of 49.49m.

Queenstown runner Siena Mackley finished third in the women’s under-20 mile in 5min 0.11sec.

Aspiring sprinter Hayato Yoneto finished third in the men’s 200m 21.04sec.

Olympic high jump champion Hamish Kerr delivered a flying 2.30m clearance on his second attempt to win the men’s competition.

The jump puts him No6 for the world indoor championships in Nanjing.

Olympic sprinter Zoe Hobbs convincingly won the women’s 60m in 7.13sec and 100m in 11.23sec.

Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi ran 12.89sec in the women’s B open 100m.

Olympic shot putter Tom Walsh returned to his best with a 21.10m throw to win the men’s shot put.

Sprinter Tiaan Whelpton thrived in front of his home crowd to win the men’s 100m in 10.27sec.