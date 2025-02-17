Wanaka-based Wright picks up silver for US

Campbell Wright, then of Team New Zealand, competes during the men's biathlon 20km individual event at the National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, China during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former New Zealand Olympic biathlete Campbell Wright won a silver medal in the 10km sprint at the world championships in Switzerland at the weekend.

Wanaka-based Campbell recently transferred to the United States ski team, after competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a "lone ranger Kiwi" in the Nordic sport, which combines cross-country skiing and target shooting.

Norwegian skier Johannes Thingnes "JT" Boe, who is retiring at the end of this year, won gold at the world championships in a time of 21min 56.8sec.

Wright finished in 22min 24.5sec, with French skier Quentin Fillon Maillet claiming bronze in 22min 33.8sec (one miss).

Pisa Alpine Charitable Trust member John Burridge, New Zealand’s foremost commentator on biathlon, said Wright’s medal was just the fourth world championship medal won by the US.

"And this is the first time they have won a sprint medal and their first medal since 2017," Burridge said.

"We need to remember that New Zealand and the Snow Farm [Wright’s club field in the Cardrona Valley] helped them do it."

Burridge said Wright started 34th in a 99-place interval start event and was in the lead for much of the race.

"He had a very fast start and backed that up with clean shooting at both prone and standing. He also did not fade on the last lap, but watching him skiing the last sections before the finish straight his skiing lost shape as he was pushing his limit.

"He clearly wanted that podium and he knew there were some very good biathletes behind him as the top group had been bunched in the start order behind him and his coaches were letting him know their times."