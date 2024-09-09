Yet another NZ crown for Stampede

Stampede players and staff celebrate victory in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League finals in Queenstown on Saturday night. Photo: James Allan Photography

Champions again.

The Stampede dynasty shows no signs of slowing down.

Queenstown’s fiercest and finest again reminded the New Zealand Ice Hockey League where the puck slides strongest as they swept to victory in the finals at the weekend.

The Stampede pipped the West Auckland Admirals 2-1 in game one on Friday night, and got their hands on the Birgel Cup again when they charged to a 4-2 win in game two in front of their adoring fans on Saturday night.

Winning obviously never gets boring.

At the final whistle, the Stampede men celebrated wildly, every player charging on to the ice and discarding helmets, sticks and gloves as they rushed to embrace each other.

It was a fourth straight championship for the Stampede — the first two in that run were separated by Covid years — and a ninth overall since the league started in 2005.

A key moment late in the final series came just before the second-period break in game two.

Scores were tied 1-1 — Lachlan Frear had converted a power play for the Stampede, and Alexander Regan had answered for the Admirals — when the Aucklanders lost a man for hooking.

Nolan Ross stepped up to bury the penalty shot and made it 2-1 to the home side heading into the final period.

Ross scored an insurance goal and Jordan Challis scored an empty-net goal to put the result beyond doubt, and while Taylor Rooney had a late consolation for the Admirals, the celebrations were ready to kick off at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

Stampede goaltender Aston Brookes saved 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

The Stampede had made a bright start to game one, Ross opening the scoring on the assists from Jett McCullum and Colin McIntosh before McCullum made it 2-0.

While the Admirals dominated much of the second and third periods, they could only score once — through Pim van der Meulen on the power play — as Joel Hasselman, in the Stampede goal, saved 39 of 40 shots.

Canadian star Ross was named both finals and league season MVP, and scooped the scoring trophy, while Brookes was named top goalie.

Dunedin Thunder youngster Will Bary received the Dale Harrop Memorial Award for rookie of the year.