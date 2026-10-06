A Queenstown connection has made history on the world ice hockey stage.

Ice Hockey New Zealand president Andy Mills has been elected to the council of the International Ice Hockey Federation, becoming the first New Zealander to hold a seat on the organisation responsible for the sport around the world.

Mills was elected at the IIHF’s meeting in Tenerife at the weekend.

For a sport that has grown from a relatively small community in New Zealand, having one of its own at the highest level of international hockey is a moment worth celebrating.

The significance of Mills’ election becomes even clearer when looking at who will be sitting around the council table with him.

For the first time in almost 30 years, ice hockey powerhouse Canada does not have a representative on the IIHF council.

Mills will join new voices from countries including Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria.

It is a remarkable shift for a sport where the traditional heavyweights have long dominated the international conversation.

There is extra pride for the passionate southern ice hockey community in Mills’ elevation.

“This is a proud moment for everyone who has helped build ice hockey in New Zealand,” Mills said.

“We’re a small hockey country at the bottom of the world. Having a New Zealander at the IIHF’s top table shows how far our sport has come at home, and the recognition New Zealand has internationally.”

Mills has spent more than 25 years involved in New Zealand ice hockey and has played an important role in building the sport at home, from grassroots development through to national governance.

He was instrumental in supporting the foundations of the New Zealand Ice Hockey League.

The league has provided a pathway for players to compete at a high level in New Zealand while helping build a stronger profile and following for the sport.

For the past four years, Mills has also served on the IIHF development committee.

As Ice Hockey New Zealand president, he has helped grow opportunities for young players and coaches through initiatives such as the Flying Coaches programme, which brings USA Hockey coaches to New Zealand to support youth development.

In 2024, Mills helped lead New Zealand’s and Australia’s move from the Asia region into the new Americas and Oceania region.

His election comes during an exciting period for ice hockey in New Zealand.

Registered membership has grown by 53% since 2019, while female participation has more than doubled.

The South Island has played its part in that growth. In 2025, Dunedin hosted back-to-back IIHF world championship events, the first world championship hockey played on home ice in New Zealand since 2017, bringing international hockey to the region and attracting record crowds.

Ice Hockey New Zealand general manager Paris Heyd said Mills’ election was a proud moment for the sport.

“Andy’s election is something every player, coach, official and volunteer in New Zealand ice hockey can share in,” Heyd said.

“Our sport has grown significantly over the last decade. Now we have someone at the highest level of the game who knows what it takes to grow hockey in a nation like ours.”

For Mills, reaching the IIHF council is an opportunity to take the experience of a small ice hockey nation into the biggest conversations in the sport.

“It’s a proud moment, but it’s also an opportunity to make sure New Zealand has a voice in the decisions that shape where our sport goes next,” Mills said. — Allied Media