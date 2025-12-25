Skip to main content
Saturday,
Sat,
27
December
Dec
2025
News
Local Body Elections
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Stakes stallion dies
White Robe Lodge has announced the death of proven stallion Ghibellines.
Overlooked filly proves herself with first stakes win
Overlooked filly proves herself with first stakes win
Promising filly Bobby Mcgee showed she will be a force to be reckoned with against her age-group rivals over the next few months
Victory vindicates Tasman trip
Victory vindicates Tasman trip
It was a case of mission accomplished for Australian trainer Gavin Bedggood at Ellerslie yesterday.
Jockey great heads home for Telegraph
Jockey great heads home for Telegraph
New Zealand jockey great James McDonald is coming home.
Franco Sinatra on song for cup
Franco Sinatra on song for cup
Team Dalgety would not swap their spot for any other leading into today’s MLT Gore Cup.
Five horses who may just help pay for Christmas
Five horses who may just help pay for Christmas
Not all Christmas crackers have been popped judging by the fields for Gore's trots today.
Williamson thrilled to be back home
Williamson thrilled to be back home
It is the heartwarming Christmas news many in the harness racing industry hoped for: Nathan Williamson is back home with his family in Southland.
‘Old marvel’ Rough And Ready records 22nd win
‘Old marvel’ Rough And Ready records 22nd win
Arna Donnelly laughs when she talks about Rough And Ready.
SUBSCRIBER
Two ‘ODT’ Southern Mile heats to be run
SUBSCRIBER
Two ‘ODT’ Southern Mile heats to be run
Henley, Burgie, The Grey Goose and Maximus Augustus have something in common.
Tomasina’s victory just the tonic for injured owner
Tomasina’s victory just the tonic for injured owner
Tomasina's victory in the Tapanui Cup at Gore on Sunday could not have come at a better time for owner Stanley Jones.
Lara Antipova confirms potential with Trentham romp
Lara Antipova confirms potential with Trentham romp
Fortuna Racing look to have another exciting filly on their hands after Lara Antipova romped to victory in the group 2 Wakefield Challenge Stakes at Trentham on Saturday.
Republican Party goes back to back
Republican Party goes back to back
This time, he had to earn it.
ODT Odds On: Pete's Pride tells all
ODT Odds On: Pete's Pride tells all
Well it’s the last ODT Odds on column for the year, brought to you by the Baaa bar, and we are going out with a Christmas cracker!
Progress of Williamson ‘remarkable’
Progress of Williamson ‘remarkable’
Nathan Williamson is making "remarkable progress" following his fall at Alexandra Park last Friday night.
Whites entering new phase of training careers
Whites entering new phase of training careers
Just as many are winding down for the summer, Stacey and David White are accelerating into an exciting new phase of their training careers.
Telfers within one of record
Telfers within one of record
Premiership leaders Steve and Amanda Telfer are now on the verge of equalling the all-time record of training wins in a 12-month season.
Bargain buy tops $250,000
Bargain buy tops $250,000
A bargain purchase Ya Rite Darl has now won over $250,000 in earnings following her first group 1 win in the Queen of Diamonds at Alexandra Park on Friday night.
Wakelin bags quinella
Wakelin bags quinella
Oxford-based trainer-driver Philippa Wakelin recorded quite a result in the maiden trot at Rangiora on Sunday.
Track record to Side Hustle
Track record to Side Hustle
In his second win in four career starts, Side Hustle set a track record for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings at Winton on Sunday.
Seven for Beckwith at The Big M
Seven for Beckwith at The Big M
Brett Beckwith, the American representative at this year's World Driving Championship around New Zealand, has had a night to remember at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.
