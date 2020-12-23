Acklin back at helm of Otago RC

Murray Acklin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The winds of change have blown through the Otago Racing Club, although it is back to the future in some ways.

The club has a new president — experienced racing administrator Murray Acklin.

Acklin (70) has a 40-year association with racing and was the president of the Otago Racing Club in 1985-87.

He was also president of the New Zealand Racing Conference.

Acklin was also chairman of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing which followed the New Zealand Racing Conference, and of Gallop South. He has owned many horses over the years and been involved in numerous syndicates.

Acklin said he could not turn down the opportunity to get back into the club and take advantage of the new racing legislation which was passed into law this year.

"The changes under the new Racing Industry Act gives the club wonderful opportunities.

"We need to make sure we have the club well positioned for it and the changes are beneficial for the club," he said.

"Wingatui is the second-largest club in the South Island and we are looking to take it to a new level.

"We want more racing days . . . and we are the principal club in the Otago-Southland region.

"I think we have can put the club in a really good position into the future and I’m excited about it."

The club had 11 race days this season including a meeting on Boxing Day which had received good nominations.

The club made a loss after depreciation from last season but it could have been much worse, Acklin said.

Profit before depreciation was $42,301.

The depreciation was $95,233 which led to a loss of $52,932.

Hard work by the club’s staff helped and some assistance from the wage subsidy had the club doing better than first feared when Covid-19 hit.

The club lost four race days during the lockdown period and also lost functions which hit the bottom line.

Acklin said the key to boosting income from bringing in and expanding revenue streams.

"We have 11 racing dates but we still have expenses for 365 days of the year. That means we have to find ways to make some club income from other sources."

The club was trying hard to attract new funding sources and had a concert booked for next year and is also hosting weddings.

Acklin, who has background in hospitality and the grocery businesses and is now retired, is willing to put out the welcome mat to Forbury Park Trotting Club should it want to come out and race on the grass at Wingatui.

Racing on grass had proved popular and he felt it would continue to do so if the harness meetings were shifted away from Forbury Park, he said.

The club was to shortly approve a new general manager who would take over from Rebecca Adlam. Adlam is set to move on early next month.

Acklin hoped to announce the new general manager in the next couple of days.

Acklin takes over from Ray Kean, who stood down for personal reasons earlier this month.