Burlington well placed after stepping down in class

It will be a step down in class for Burlington when he lines up in the Waimate Cup at Oamaru tomorrow.

Burlington has been racing against higher-class horses at Addington of late and also made the trip to Nelson for the January circuit.

Southland trainer Brent White said he had not been disappointed with the 6yr-old gelding and his recent performances.

"He has been going reasonably well at Addington, up against some open-class horses and has not been far away," he said.

"Now we can give him a bit of a chance back here but we will have to wait and see what happens."

White said the grass track should make no difference for Burlington and he did win first up on grass. He hoped it would not be a wet track but said Burlington should not be too bothered either way.

A cloudy day with no rain is forecast for tomorrow at Oamaru.

Burlington is starting off 20m but White is not bothered.

"He’s quite a good beginner — quick off the mark but he still has to get round them all. So there is going to be a bit of running to do."

He was a calm and composed horse, and one of the favourites in his stable, White said.

Burlington is overdue for a win, last tasting victory in December, but White said that was because he had been facing quality horses at Addington.

"He’s only been two to three lengths away from them.

"A slice of luck and he would have won a couple."

White said there were no special tactics as he was a horse who could react to different situations.

White said there was no fixed plan after tomorrow. Burlington has been enjoying racing and showed no signs of getting tired.

The cup will be run over 3000m which should suit him. Gilligans Island will share the 20m mark with Burlington.