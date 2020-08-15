Chinese Whisper hoping to build on recent form

Nathan Williamson

Southern speedster Chinese Whisper will be the talk of Kurow Cup day if he can keep his manners in check for the third consecutive start tomorrow.

The Nathan Williamson trained trotter has unleashed scintillating closing sectionals leading in to the feature handicap trot at Oamaru.

Those wins came after two error-ridden performances, which the 5yr-old can put further behind him with another faultless display.

That looks likely if what Chinese Whisper has shown Williamson in track work recently is anything to go by.

"He seems to be in a really good head space at the moment and I am really happy with him,” the trainer-driver said.

"Fingers crossed he can do things right again on Sunday.”

That frame of mind should not be rattled by Chinese Whisper venturing out of Southland for just the second time tomorrow.

"I don’t think the trip should worry him. We will go up on the morning of the race and I can’t see it being an issue at all."

Chinese Whisper will start from a 10m handicap in tomorrow’s 2600m feature.

That may not be the hindrance it would be to many horses, given the 5yr-old’s electric speed.

"I wouldn’t imagine there would be many in that race that would be as fast as him.

‘‘Ideally, I would sit him in and use his speed, because it is his biggest asset.

‘‘But he can do work. I think because he went a couple of poor races earlier on in the season people might think he is weak. But he is definitely not.”

Chinese Whisper may need to call on his toughness when meeting what looks to be the strongest line-up he has faced during his short career.

He takes on Midnight Dash, who has been competing well in stronger Addington company recently.

Emerging talent Cochy Malc, Superfast Lad, Rydgemont Son and the seemingly born again Missalyssa add depth to an exciting clash.

Williamson will start what is hoped to be Franco Santino’s path to the New Zealand Cup in the Kurow Cup.

From a handicapping perspective, the 2600m feature looks an ideal race for the 6yr-old.

With the scratching of his fellow 20m backmarker, Spirit Of St Louis, Franco Santino has at least 13 more rating points than the rest of the field.