Five horses that should be running on at Wyndham

Racing journalist Jonny Turner gives his take on which horses look well placed to show their best on Wyndham Cup Day at Young Quinn Raceway tomorrow.

Franco Ezra

Race patterns could put Franco Ezra in the perfect spot in the Kindergarten Stakes Prelude.

There is risk about the Stonewall Stud pacer who made a complete hash of his debut at Ascot Park recently.

But Franco Ezra put it all together in a recent workout at Winton, showing off his handy motor in the process.

The 2-year-old looks a big chance of settling in front, or at least a few lengths ahead of the favourite, Always Dreaming.

Though Always Dreaming deserves top billing and is arguably the best horse in the race at this stage, barrier 7 could set up a tricky task for him.

Considering the difference between the win prices they are likely to start at, Franco Ezra looks a strong value option.

Dont Ask

This mare has shown she is in the zone in her last two starts, producing a big win at Cromwell and an arguably bigger second placing at Ascot Park.

Dont Ask was nabbed late by Sally Lindenny in their latest outings after sitting parked for much of the race. Both look serious winning threats at Wyndham.

The advantage Dont Ask has this week is that she meets the victor 10m better off, compared with their handicaps at Ascot Park.

The risk around Dont Ask in the past has been she has been a little inconsistent, but after putting two excellent runs together, now might be the time to put some more faith in her.

Dawson

There has been talk about Dawson’s potential from the moment he hit the trials track and so far he has lived up to expectations.

The 3-year-old faces a new kind of challenge tomorrow when stepping up to race hardy older horses in the grades.

And Dawson looks well up for it.

Barrier 5 looks workable for the smart pacer and he should take plenty of holding out, especially considering a couple of his main rivals have drawn wider on the front line, or on the second row.

Brookies Player

His formline might suggest punters enter with caution, but that may only mean there is some value about the gritty pacer.

The 5-year-old got too far back in his last start at Ascot Park and couldn’t make ground, but there was nothing wrong with his effort.

Tomorrow, Brookies Player will start from inside barrier 7 in a mobile race for the first time since December.

The pacer has consistently started from either the second row or wide on the front line while also mixing it in better standing-start races.

Back into a workable grade and from barrier 4, Brookies Player looks a serious winning threat.

Louretta

Moving off the unruly and into a winnable race looks a key scenario for Louretta.

The filly comes south after strong efforts in Canterbury while effectively giving her rivals a head start.

Of course, Louretta has been on the unruly for a reason and she has made mistakes in her short career so far.

But trainer Regan Todd wouldn’t be taking the mare off the unruly position if he didn’t see improvement in her manners.

From barrier 5, expect Louretta to land handy to the pace and be within striking distance on the home turn.