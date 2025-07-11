Grandma grieves loss of talented teenage jockey

Ngakau Hailey who had established a promising career as a jockey before he was killed when his dirt bike and a car collided this week. Photo: Supplied / New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing via RNZ

Ngakau Hailey's grandmother says she wants him to be remembered as a young man who loved his whānau, loved life, and put his whole heart and soul into whatever he did.

The teen jockey is due to be laid to rest on Monday as the racing community continues to absorb the shock of his death.

Hailey, 18, died after his dirt bike collided with a car at the intersection of Willoughby and Mill Street in Whitiora about 3.25pm on Wednesday.

Hailey suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

His grandmother, Linda Gough, said Hailey brought joy and happiness everywhere he went.

"Our hearts have been shattered at losing our beautiful grandson Ngakau Sonny-Bill Hailey. He loved his whānau, and we all loved him. We will always miss you boy," she said.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said the news has brought great sadness to all corners of the industry.

"Ngakau had a bright future ahead of him, and his passing is a heartbreaking loss," said NZTR's head of licensing & registrations, Matthew Williamson.

Hailey was said to be a natural in the saddle, a gifted rider who had already achieved 46 career wins in just over two years, including 18 this season alone.

"On behalf of everyone at NZTR and across the wider industry, we extend our deepest condolences to Ngakau's family, friends, and the many people who knew and rode alongside him. We will ensure support is available to those who need it," said Williamson.

NZTR said support is being offered to fellow riders and other industry participants through NZTR's OnTrack support services, the industry's wellness programme.

Hailey was jockey on Billy Lincoln, a four-year-old colt owned by Lincoln Farms.

Lincoln Farms' boss John Street said losing Hailey at such a young age was a terrible blow.

Street said Hailey's dream to become a NRL player was foiled because he never grew but when he tried trackwork riding Hailey said he fell in love.

On its website, Waikato Junior Rugby League said Hailey had been a talented young league player and a young boy who loved giving anything and everything a go.

Hailey's coffin has been taken to his home until his funeral.

A Givealittle page set up by fellow jockey Wiremu Pinn has also been set up to help Hailey's family pay for the funeral, with more than $22,500 donated by Friday morning.