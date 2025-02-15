Handy book of drives for Tomlinson

A week ago Kerryn Tomlinson would not have guessed she would be linking up with two of the most talented horses stepping out on Gore Summer Cup day.

The Oamaru reinswoman has almost been in a game of musical sulkies this week, but she certainly has no complaints about landing the drives behind Homebush Lad and Jimmy Carter.

Homebush Lad will be out to add to his superb record in grass-track features in the Gore Town and Country Club Summer Cup over 2750m.

The veteran pacer won his second Waikouaiti Cup in his last trip south of the Waitaki River, earlier this month.

Though the Greg and Nina Hope-trained pacer must overcome a 40m handicap, Homebush Lad’s Gore assignment looks no harder than his Waikouaiti Cup bid.

"It is never easy off 40m but there do look to be a couple of things in his favour," Tomlinson said.

"The smaller field will help him and he is usually a pretty good beginner.

"He loves the grass and the longer distances, so it looks like a pretty suitable race for him even off the back mark.

"I am thrilled to pick up the drive and I can’t thank the Hopes enough for putting me on.

"He has won a heap of cup races and hopefully he might be able to get another one."

Tomlinson is the regular driver of the Brad Williamson-trained Domination’s Call, but in the Kim McDowall Painting and Decorating Gore Summer Trotters Cup, she will link up with Jimmy Carter.

The driver knows the Phil Williamson-trained trotter does not lack horsepower, but he has been very error-prone lately.

"It made sense for Brad to drive Domination’s Call this week or he would be sitting on the sidelines.

"Jimmy Carter has all the ability there, but it will be whether he can get away at the start.

"I have won on him before, but it was a mobile. Fingers crossed he can do things right."

Magnetic Beckers looks as strong as any of Tomlinson’s drives outside of the features.

The pacer only battled in his last start at Winton, but his prior third on grass at Riverton was excellent.

"His last start on grass was great. He got pushed out and held up and then ran on very well wide.

"He has got a much better draw this time and he looks like a good each-way chance."

With her strong gate speed and a good draw, Crackasky looks another handy chance for Tomlinson.

Grass-track specialist Speeding Spirit is another solid top-four hope for the reiswoman.

Though up in grade for the first time, Kensi looks capable of making an impact.

Nubliah Chamay looks well capable of featuring for Tomlinson, but there are queries over the mare’s fitness given she has not raced or trialled since early December.