Harriet Of Mot's manners key her to performance

Talented Canterbury squaregaiter Harriet Of Mot heads the field for today's free-for-all trot at Omakau. Photo: Race Images

Trainer Craig Edmonds hopes Harriet Of Mot can be on her best behaviour and show her best form at Omakau today.

The highly talented mare looks the best-credentialed runner in today's trotting free-for-all.

Its well-documented that Harriet Of Mot can do things wrong and she has broken in three of her past four starts.

Edmonds largely puts that down to the mare battling seasonal problems that put her off her game each spring. He hopes those issues are now behind her.

''Coming in to cup time she started coming into season really badly, but she seems over that now.''

Harriet Of Mot's racing behaviour has been made trickier with changing rules for the use of popular synthetic hormone Regumate.

The product has been a hot topic in Australasian racing circles after some batches were found to be contaminated with banned substances.

It has prompted widespread rule changes in both harness and galloping codes that vary in different regions.

''It happens every year. She is flying and then she comes into season in the spring.

''We were going to put her on Regumate early, but with the regulations the way they were you couldn't - it was a waste of time.''

Seasonal issues did not cause Harriet Of Mot's last-start gallop at Addington.

Edmonds has reapplied pacifiers to the mare's bridle to try to stop it happening again.

''She just ducked in on the bend at Addington. She probably shouldn't have done it, but it is not the first time.

''She seems good now. I have just changed a little bit of gear and hopefully that works.''

Should Harriet Of Mot trot all the way today, she will very hard to beat.

However, she will need to be on her game, as she faces a handy line-up of trotters.

Trainer Phil Williamson has a strong hand in the race with Jen Jaccka, Majestic Man and Smokey Mac.

Majestic Man steps up in grade after racing consistently in weaker fields this season.

Although the gelding proved his class with good performances in top 3yr-old races last season, Williamson is approaching the race cautiously.

''He is just on the way up to that grade, so it is a step up for him, but we would like to think he would be competitive.''

Smokey Mac will start in Williamson's colours for the first time today, after previously being trained by Brett Gray.

The 5yr-old pleased his new trainer by winning a Cromwell trial late last month.

''I am happy enough with him. He has had one soft trial and one decent trial.

''His trial at Cromwell was very good. He will need to kick on from that, but I was happy with that.''

Jen Jaccka is the most seasoned of Williamson's trio in the open class and has genuine each-way claims in today's race.

The mare has taken on New Zealand's top trotters this season and racing Harriet Of Mot will not be something she is not used to.