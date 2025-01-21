Kracka Looka after back-to-back wins

Brad Williamson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Brad Williamson will be hard pressed to match his Northern Southland Cup day heroics at his home track tomorrow.

The trainer starts three horses at the Forbury Park Trotting Club’s meeting at Oamaru after producing a winning treble on a big day of harness racing at Ascot Park last Thursday.

The best part of winning with Kracka Looka, Domination’s Call and Tabasco for Williamson was seeing so many happy owners.

"It was a great day. When you have a day like that it makes up for the ordinary ones you have.

"We had a lot of happy owners there. We had owners come down to Invercargill from Blenheim and Timaru and all over the place.

"There were a lot of happy people on track, which was great."

Kracka Looka will be out to double up tomorrow.

While the mare has clearly returned from a decent spell in great shape, Williamson is wary of the step up in grade she will face at Oamaru.

"She is a nice horse but it is a big step up for her on Wednesday.

"I am happy with her and she is working well."

Kracka Looka takes on stablemate Krackaling in race 4.

Krackaling ran a strong last-start third at Roxburgh in a similar grade earlier this month.

"I am happy with her, too," Williamson said.

"I’d say she will be a good top-four chance."

Williamson also starts Aint No Angel.

The mare will face the standing-start tapes for just the second time in the meeting’s feature pace.

"She is not great from a stand. She hasn’t had a lot of experience"

"She has only had one stand and she missed away, so she is a bit risky."

"But I have been really happy with her work and, if she was able to step away, she would be an each-way chance."

Aint No Angel and Krackaling will be driven by Max Hill, who drove Kracka Looka to victory at Ascot Park last week.

Williamson jumps back in the sulky behind Kracka Looka at Oamaru.

Kracka Looka was rated at $6.50 odds when fixed-odds markets opened for race 4, ahead of Krackaling who was at $11.

Aint No Angel was rated a $6.50 chance in race 5.

Deceptive Lee opened the $1.55 favourite for the 2600m handicap.

The pacer ran second in his last start at Cromwell behind stablemate Song Sung Blue and did so dragging a flat tyre.